The smart meters market is projected to reach USD 30.2 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 19.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.0%

The surge in electric vehicles charger also increased the need for grid stability for utilities and smart meters are helping them effectively.



The Water smart meters segment, by type, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2021 to 2026

The Type segment is categorized as smart electric, smart gas, and smart water. The smart water meter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. North America, with a share of 37.2% in 2020, dominated the smart water meters market. The demand for smart water meters in the region is driven by the increasing need for smart water meters to reduce the non-revenue water in water utility operations.



The Residential segment, by End User, is expected to be the largest market from 2021 to 2026

The residential segment accounted for the largest share of the smart meters market, by end user, in 2020.The demand for smart meters from the residential sector is driven by the growing power consumption due to the increased use of home appliances such as air conditioners, televisions, lighting, refrigerators, ceiling fans, cloth washers, dishwashers, personal computers, and heating and air-conditioning equipment at residential buildings.



Utilities need to address the dynamic demand for power from the operations of this equipment and they are investing in smart meters to enhance grid resiliency and operations.



Asia Pacific: The largest and the fastest-growing region in the smart meters market.



The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the smart meters market during the forecast period due to governments mandates for digitization of grid networks, utilities monitoring real-time analysis for grid and consumers usage.The region has been segmented into China, Japan, Australia, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific.



The Asia Pacific is the most populated region in the world and consequently witnesses a high electricity demand.China, Japan, and India are investing in grid expansion projects to increase distribution grid reliability.



The region is expected to invest about USD 9.8 billion in developing its smart grid infrastructure between 2018 and 2027. The increase in smart grid investments, demand for power quality, energy efficiency targets, and reliability of the power system are the prominent factors for the growth of the smart electric metering market in the region.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 45%, Tier 2- 30%, and Tier 25%

• By Designation: C-Level- 35%, D-Level- 25%, and Others- 40%



By Region: Asia Pacific- 60%, Europe- 17%, North America- 15%, Middle East & Africa- 5, and South America-3%,



Note: “Others” include sales managers, engineers, and regional managers

The tiers of the companies are defined based on their total revenue as of 2019: Tier 1: >USD 1 billion, Tier 2: USD 500 million–1 billion, and Tier 3:

The smart meters market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the smart meters market are Schneider Electric (France), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Itron (US), Siemens (Germany), Wasion Group (China), Badger Meter (US), and Sensus (Xylem) (US), and others.



