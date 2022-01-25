The Worldwide Sunflower Protein Industry is Expected to Reach $156.3 Million by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sunflower Protein Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sunflower protein market was valued at $70.4 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $156.3 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.8%.



Sunflower protein is extracted from the meal produced while extracting the oil from the sunflower oil seeds. In addition, this meal contains 14% to 20% of protein in it, which is further extracted by processing. The market of sunflower protein is expected to rise owing to the growth in trend of veganism. Veganism is the consumption of products which are plant-based instead of animal-based. Previously, the major source of protein available were animal-based. Later with the rise of plant-based products and protein market, the extraction and consumption of sunflower protein have increased.



One of the major factors that drive the demand for sunflower protein includes the growth in consumer awareness regarding health and the disadvantages of protein defeciency. In the present world, the consumers are more into deskbound jobs, called the sedentary lifestyles, led mainly by the youth. As these supplements are efficient in mitigating the problems which grow or develop due to sedentary lifestyle and owing to the adoption of non-optimal eating habits, this has attracted large number of consumers to adopt food supplement into their lifestyle. Moreover, the cost of health care has mounted due to which the consumers prefer to stay healthy and untouched by any chronic diseases. Therefore, this factor has led to rise in demand for food supplements among the working youth, which helps them to stay healthy and fit.



However, the process of extracting sunflower protein is relatively complex in contrast to the whey protein. In detail, the Vegan protein is made from sunflower seeds, peas, and rice; where the bestial protein is made from milk products. So, the process of extraction of Vegan protein is complex in nature which leads to increase in cost of the protein. Therefore, high cost of protein leads the consumer to opt for natural food sources in order to consume protein, which restrains the growth of sunflower protein in the market along with other plant-based proteins.



Moreover, organic is one of the trending market requirements which is common in almost every consumer good and food & beverage product so as in sports drink. Consumers are actively focused on fitness and health. Active and health conscious consumers have shifted their preference toward natural alternatives from caffeinated and sugar-based energy drinks. Protein ingredients possess specific nutrients and supplements, which improvise athletic performance and metabolism. Appropriate nutrition is an essential prerequisite for effective improvement of athletic performance, conditioning, and recovery from fatigue after exercise, and avoidance of injury. In addition, it even helps in diabetes management. Therefore, the demand for natural-plant based protein as an ingredient has grown rapidly due to their nutritional properties, which has propelled the sunflower protein market.



The sunflower protein market is segmented into type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into natural and synthetic. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into supplements, cosmetic, and animal feeds. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).



The players operating in the global sunflower protein market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their market share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players operating in the sunflower protein market include- ETChem, Cambridge Commodities ltd., Kramerbrau Saaten und Ole GmbH, Austrade Inc., Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V., Sunbloom Proteins GmbH, Elite, Ingredients, LLC, Organicway Inc., Clearspring Ltd, and Bio Technologies LLC.



According to the market players, the major obstacle faced by them attributed to the pandemic was the disruption of the supply chain. Furthermore, all the supply channels were nearly shut down in the first quarter of the pandemic. However, online distribution channels such as Apollo, online pharmacy, Ebay, noon, Amazon, have gained huge traction amidst the pandemic.

