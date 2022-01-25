Outlook on the Digital X-ray Systems Global Market to 2026 - Key Drivers and Challenges

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital X-ray Systems Market, By Technology (Direct Radiography v/s Computed Radiography), By Modality (Fixed v/s Mobile), By Application, By End Users, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Digital X-ray Systems Market stood at USD11.74 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the rising number of cancer patients and increasing cases of orthopedic diseases/tumors, cardiovascular diseases (CVD), pneumonia, and dental disorders, among others. The increase in the number of these diseases and requirement for early detection is driving the growth of the Global Digital X-ray Systems Market in the upcoming five years.

Additionally, the growing number of road accidents, incidences of injuries & falls, among others is further expected to fuel the market growth over the next few years. Benefits such as lesser radiation exposure, cost effectiveness, easy accessibility, among others associated with digital X-ray systems are expected to foster the market growth over the next few years. Moreover, increasing awareness towards regular health check-ups and changing lifestyle of the population is expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period. Besides, technological advancements such as the development of AI-based X-ray systems and Robotic Advanced X-ray Devices are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years. For instance, in December 2020 Agfa HealthCare launched its new SmartXR assistant for digital radiography equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered software to provide assistance during the radiology routine, which has proven important during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Global Digital X-ray Systems Market is segmented by technology, modality, application, end-users, company, and regional distribution. Based on technology the market is further fragmented into computed radiography and direct radiography. Direct radiography dominated the market with a share of 56.28% in 2020. This can be ascribed to the wide range of benefits associated with these systems, including superior quality of captured image with high precision, lesser radiation exposure to patients and X-ray system handlers, better contrast detectability, and flexibility in image management, among others. Additionally, direct radiography provides improved patient throughput at low operational costs. Also, direct radiography provides effective dynamic range, better medical evaluation, more accurate image capture, among others. All these factors have significantly increased the popularity of direct radiography segment.

Based on modality, the market is categorized into fixed and mobile X-ray systems. Mobile models of X-ray systems are more preferred in the market for their easier mobility and efficient functioning. Moreover, they are lightweight and make the radio-imaging much easier. Also, these systems are efficient in reducing the radiation level thus keeping patients and experts safe from the prolonged effect of radiations. These factors are major driving forces for the segmental growth.

Some of the major competitors in the market are Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, among others. In order to expand their market share, the companies tend to adopt various strategies like new product launches and mergers & acquisitions. For instance, in August 2020, Canon Medical USA launched the SOLTUS 500 Mobile Digital X-ray system that is equipped with enhancements that can streamline bedside exams to help improve workflow and productivity.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Digital X-ray Systems Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Digital X-ray Systems Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Digital X-ray Systems Market based on technology, modality, application, end-users, and regional distribution.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the Global Digital X-ray Systems Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Digital X-ray Systems Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Digital X-ray Systems Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Digital X-ray Systems Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Global Digital X-ray Systems Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Digital X-ray Systems Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Factors Affecting Purchase Decision

5.3. Vendor Satisfaction Analysis



6. Global Digital X-ray Systems Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Technology (Direct Radiography v/s Computed Radiography)

6.2.2. By Modality (Fixed v/s Mobile)

6.2.3. By Application (General Radiography, Dental Applications, Mammography, Others)

6.2.4. By End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others)

6.2.5. By Region

6.2.6. By Company (2020)

6.3. Product Market Map



7. North America Digital X-ray Systems Market Outlook, 2016-2026F



8. Europe Digital X-ray Systems Market Outlook, 2016-2026F



9. Asia-Pacific Digital X-ray Systems Market Outlook, 2016-2026F



10. South America Digital X-ray Systems Market Outlook, 2016-2026F



11. Middle East and Africa Digital X-ray Systems Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Siemens Healthineers AG

14.2. GE Healthcare Inc.

14.3. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

14.4. Canon Medical Systems Corporation

14.5. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

14.6. Shimadzu Corporation

14.7. Hologic, Inc

14.8. Bracco Imaging S.p.A.

14.9. Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd

14.10. Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

14.11. Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

14.12. Konica Minolta, Inc.

14.13. Varex Imaging Corporation

14.14. KUB Technologies, Inc.

14.15. MinXray, Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vcrkkl