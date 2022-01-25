New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prefilled Syringes Market, Analysis & Forecast, 2017-2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04932433/?utm_source=GNW

With the evolution of prefilled syringes, pharmaceutical companies are able to efficiently minimize the drug waste and increase product life span, while the patients are able to self-administer injectable drugs at their homes instead of hospitals. Prefilled syringes represent one of the fastest emergent segment among the injectable drug delivery devices market. The primarily factors associated with the use of prefilled syringes are ease of administration, condensed risk of cross contamination, a reduced amount of overfill and ease of treatment.



This research study includes an extensive analysis of the prefilled syringes market, by product type, material, design and geographical regions, allowing the researcher to develop a comprehensive outlook of the market. The two major segments described in the study are glass-based and plastic-based prefilled syringes. Each of these segments has been analyzed on the basis of their current and future market size and market volume, considering the macro and micro environmental factors.



The market report presents a detailed and investigative study of the entire market and provides a comprehensive insight into various forms of developments, trends and key market participants. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this dynamic market, the report also provides a comprehensive section on competitive landscape, market share analysis, competitive benchmarking, and the position of competitors within the global prefilled syringe market.



The following key questions have been addressed in the report:



What are the major market drivers, challenges and opportunities of the global prefilled syringes market?

How is the prefilled syringes market evolving during the forecast period?

What are the driving and restraining factors in the prefilled syringes market?

What are the market shares of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global prefilled syringes market in 2016 and 2023?

How will each segment of the prefilled syringes market grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these account for in 2023?

How will the market share of the leading companies change in 2017 and which country will lead the market in 2017?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2017 and 2023?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented in different types across all regions?

Which geographical region will lead the global prefilled syringes market by the end of the forecast period?

What are the market trends and key developments in this market?

The report includes the profiles of major players in the market that allows the readers to get an insight into the various industry trends. Some of the leading companies in the market are Gerresheimer AG, Schott AG, Stevanato Group, Baxter International, Inc., Unilife Corporation, Terumo Corporation, West Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vetter pharmaceuticals and Becton Dickinson and Co.

