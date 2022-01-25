Worldwide Esports Industry to 2030 - Increasing Number of Events With Large Prize Pools Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Esports Market by Application, Streaming Type, Device Type, Revenue Stream: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



E-sport is an online video game which is slightly different than the traditional video gaming in which the E-sports is competitive in nature that is in E-sport actual human-vs-human game is played virtually and usually has an active audience involved into it for cheering players.

E-sport tournaments usually consist of skilled or professional gamers competing against one another for a cash prize. E-sports is competitive video gaming where skill and professionalism of players is one of the most important factors. The pro gamers which played at this level know the games inside out, much like a professional footballer or athlete would in their respective fields. E-sports players can either play one-on-one or against one another or in teams.



Factors such as major shift toward video games and increase in popularity of e-sports event drives the growth of the E-sports market. However, lack of standardization in online gaming event and online threats such as gambling may restrict the market growth. Furthermore, increase in number of tournament & event with huge prize for winners and runner-up team along with long term investment opportunity in the e-sport event will create lucrative opportunity in the market during the forecast period.



The E-sports market is segmented on the basis of application, streaming type, device type, revenue stream, and region. By application, it is bifurcated into platform and service. By streaming type, it is divided into live and on demand. By device type, it is categorized into smart phone, smart TV, desktop-laptop-tablets, gaming console. By revenue stream, it is classified into media rights, game publisher fee, sponsorship, digital advertisement, tickets, and merchandise. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



This report gives an in-depth profile of some key players in the E-sports market are Activision Blizzard, Inc., CJ Corporation, Electronic Arts, FACEIT, Gameloft SE, Gfinity, Kabam, Modern Times Group, Nintendo, NVIDIA Corporation.



