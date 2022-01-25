Global Automotive Trailer Market (2021 to 2030) - Featuring Dennison Trailers, Great Dane and Humbaur Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Trailer Market by Trailer Type, Axle Type, And Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automotive trailers are unpowered vehicles dragged by a powered vehicle, which are used to transport goods and commodities. There are many types of trailers, each having a different load capacity and a different purpose including flatbed trailers, dry vans or box trailers, refrigerated trailers, lowboy trailers, tanker trailer, side-kit trailers, multi-car trailer and other various specialty trailers. It needs to be pulled by a bike, car, truck, or other vehicle.



The automotive trailer market is driven by expansion of logistics industry coupled with the increase in cold chain transportation, reduction in cost and extra carriage capacity of the trailers. However, the factors such as high maintenance cost of the automotive trailers and surge in environment concerns regarding refrigerated trailer restrain the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancement in automotive trailers and increase in attention to trailer platooning are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.



The automotive trailer market is segmented on the basis of trailer type, axle type, vehicle type, and region. By trailer type, the market is categorized into dry van, box trailers, flatbed, trippers, refrigerated trailers, and others. By axle type, it is bifurcated into single axle and tandem axle. By vehicle type, it is classified into two-wheeler, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key players profiled in the report include Bockmann Fahrzeugwerke GmbH, China, International, Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd., Dennison Trailers Ltd., Great Dane, Humbaur GmbH, Hyundai Motor Group (HYUNDAI Translead, Inc.), Ifor Williams Trailers Ltd., Schmitz Cargobull, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, and Wabash National Corporation.



COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global automotive trailer market, owing to commute restrictions and expected weak financial performance of the market players in 2020. The economic impact of the pandemic is visible with organizations preparing strategic cost-saving plans. Organizations with vehicle assets are considering sale and leaseback options to improve cash flow.

The major risk factors of the automotive trailer participants are supply chain execution, regulatory & policy changes, dependency on labor, working capital management, and liquidity & solvency management. Thus, most of the player operating in trailer market financially suffered from the outbreak.

For instance, Schmitz Cargobull, one of the prominent manufacturers of semi-trailers in Europe, witnessed a decrease of 27.4% for units produced in 2019-2020. However, some market players have also reported an increase in the unit sales of trailers in 2020. For instance, a China-based manufacturer of trailers, witnessed an increase in the unit sales of trailers by over 11% in 2020.



Key Benefits

This study presents analytical depiction of the global automotive trailer market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall automotive trailer market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global automotive trailer market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current automotive trailer market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.3.1. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate-to-high intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. Value chain analysis

3.4.1. Raw material suppliers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

3.4.2. Vehicle resellers, dealers, distributors

3.5. Key player positioning, 2020

3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6.1. Evolution of outbreaks

3.6.2. Macro-economic impact analysis

3.6.3. Micro-economic impact analysis

3.6.4. Impact on industry analysis

3.7. Market dynamics

3.7.1. Drivers

3.7.1.1. Expansion of logistics industry coupled with the increasing cold chain transportation

3.7.1.2. Reduction in cost

3.7.1.3. Extra carriage capacity of the trailers

3.7.2. Restraints

3.7.2.1. High maintenance cost of the automotive trailers

3.7.2.2. Growing environment concerns regarding refrigerated trailer

3.7.3. Opportunities

3.7.3.1. Technological advancement in automotive trailer

3.7.3.2. Increasing attention to trailer platooning



CHAPTER 4: AUTOMOTIVE TRAILER MARKET, BY TRAILER TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Dry van & box

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Refrigerator

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Chemical & liquid

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Tippers

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Flatbed

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: AUTOMOTIVE TRAILER MARKET, BY AXLE TYPE

5.1. Market overview

5.2. Single Axle

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Tandem axle

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Three or more than three-axle

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: AUTOMOTIVE TRAILER MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Two-wheeler & bicycle

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Passenger cars

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Commercial vehicle

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: AUTOMOTIVE TRAILER MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Bockmann Fahrzeugwerke GmbH

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Key executives

8.1.3. Company snapshot

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.2. China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd.

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Key executives

8.2.3. Company snapshot

8.2.4. Operating business segments

8.2.5. Product portfolio

8.2.6. R&D expenditure

8.2.7. Business performance

8.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. Dennison Trailers Ltd.

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Key Executives

8.3.3. Company snapshot

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. Great Dane

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Key Executives

8.4.3. Company snapshot

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. Humbaur GmbH

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Company snapshot

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. Hyundai Motor Group (HYUNDAI Translead, Inc.)

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Key Executives

8.6.3. Company snapshot

8.6.4. Operating business segments

8.6.5. Product portfolio

8.6.6. R&D expenditure

8.6.7. Business performance

8.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. Ifor Williams Trailers Ltd.

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Key Executives

8.7.3. Company snapshot

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.7.5. Key Strategic moves and development

8.8. Schmitz Cargobull

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Key Executives

8.8.3. Company snapshot

8.8.4. Operating business segments

8.8.5. Product portfolio

8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Key Executives

8.9.3. Company snapshot

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. Wabash National Corporation

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Key Executes

8.10.3. Company snapshot

8.10.4. Operating business segments

8.10.5. Product portfolio

8.10.6. R&D expenditure

8.10.7. Business performance

8.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/54p70k