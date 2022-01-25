The Worldwide Mobile Mapping Industry is Expected to Reach $66.7 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Mapping Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Application (Road Surveys, Topographic Mapping, 3D Modelling, Asset Management), Industry Vertical (Oil and Gas, Real Estate, Government) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile mapping market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.5% during the forecast period, to reach USD 66.7 Billion in 2026 from USD 27.3 Billion in 2021.

Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the growing investments in smart city projects, adoption of advanced technology for surveying and mapping and increase in use of geospatial data.

The COVID-19 Impact on the global mobile mapping market

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market is covered throughout the report. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market is covered throughout the report. The pandemic has had a positive impact on the mobile mapping market. Mobile mapping has increasingly gained market traction amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for mapping the travel history and location of infected individuals. Governments are substantially adopting mobile mapping tools to map demographics data and correlate this data with the spread of the disease across a region. At the same time, the pandemic has had a significant impact on hardware manufacturers due to disruptions in the supply chain and government-imposed restrictions.

The topographic mapping segment is expected to hold at a higher market share during the forecast period

Based on applications, the mobile mapping market is segmented into road surveys, topographic mapping, 3D modeling, asset management and other applications. Topographic mapping segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. A topographic survey is typically based upon systematic observation and published as a map series, consisting of two or more map sheets that combine to form the whole map.

A topographic map series uses a common specification that includes the range of cartographic symbols employed, as well as a standard geodetic framework that defines the map projection, coordinate system, ellipsoid, and geodetic datum. Official topographic maps also adopt a national grid referencing system. Recent advances in mobile mapping technology enable new capabilities and complement or even replace traditional survey methods of topographical surveying.

Manufacturing industry vertical is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The manufacturing industry vertical to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The manufacturing vertical faces various challenges, such as cargo, machinery, and equipment tampering; uneven operational workflow; false trade billing; liability protection; property damages; fires; and raw material thefts. Security of the staff, inventory, machinery, plant, and tools have to be managed and controlled to avoid any type of damages and provide an accident-free working environment. These challenges can be addressed using advanced and intelligent mobile mapping solutions.

Mobile mapping technology further enables organizations to monitor the working environment and employee activities by providing increased workplace safety, preventing losses, monitoring daily operations, saving time and efforts by remote monitoring, and reducing OPEX. Further, mobile mapping technology plays an important role in the production of autonomous driving technology as it provides the digital world to meet the navigation safety requirements of future autonomous vehicle applications. Thus, car manufacturers utilize mobile mapping technology to produce accurate navigation services to meet the demand from the automotive industry.

APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The mobile mapping market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. The mobile mapping market in APAC is expected to witness exponential growth, mainly because of the rising awareness and development of smart city projects, and the growing manufacturing industry. The rapid growth in mobile device manufacturing has considerably reduced the cost of cameras, scanners, and other components, thereby making it cheaper for SMEs and private individuals to utilize location-based services.

Moreover, the rapid GDP growth in APAC countries has resulted in infrastructure modernization projects, such as smart city projects and mass public transit systems, which have increased the demand for mobile mapping technology. The Yinchuan city in China is one of the most advanced smart cities in APAC, with almost all infrastructure integrated into a unified system. Singapore is also moving toward the goal of becoming a smart nation, which would lead to an increased demand for efficient mobile mapping solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of the Mobile Mapping Market

4.2 Market, by Application, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.3 Market, by Industry Vertical, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.4 Mobile Mapping Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Investments in Smart City Projects

5.2.1.2 Adoption of Advanced Technology for Surveying and Mapping

5.2.1.3 Increase in Use of Geospatial Data

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Initial Capex for Infrastructure

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 the Emergence of Automated Driving Technology

5.2.3.2 Advent of 5G Network to Deliver Instant Location Information

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Range of Laser in Mobile Mapping Systems

5.2.4.2 Concerns Regarding Data Accuracy

5.3 Case Study Analysis

5.3.1 Case Study 1: Redefined Asset Mapping and Built New Businesses

5.3.2 Case Study 2: Expansion of Glass Fibre Network

5.3.3 Case Study: 3 Improved Customer Experience

5.3.4 Case Study: 4 Delivered a Location Aware App

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

5.5 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics

5.5.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.5.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.6 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.6.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.6.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6 Mobile Mapping Market, by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Application: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Application: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Road Surveys

6.3 Topographic Mapping

6.4 3D Modelling

6.5 Asset Management

6.6 Others

7 Mobile Mapping Market, by Industry Vertical

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Industry Vertical: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Industry Vertical: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Oil and Gas

7.3 Real Estate

7.4 Government

7.5 Manufacturing

7.6 Transportation and Logistics

7.7 Energy and Utilities

7.8 Telecommunication

7.9 Retail

7.10 Others

8 Mobile Mapping Market, by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 North America: Market Drivers

8.2.2 North America: COVID-19 Impact

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Europe: Mobile Mapping Drivers

8.3.2 Europe: COVID-19 Impact

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific: Market Drivers

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific: COVID-19 Impact

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Market Drivers

8.5.2 Middle East and Africa: COVID-19 Impact

8.6 Latin America

8.6.1 Latin America: Market Drivers

8.6.2 Latin America: COVID-19 Impact

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Key Market Developments

9.2.1 Product Launches

9.2.2 Deals

9.2.3 Others

9.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant

9.3.1 Stars

9.3.2 Emerging Leaders

9.3.3 Pervasive Players

9.3.4 Participants

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Key Players

10.2.1 Apple

10.2.2 Autonavi

10.2.3 Black & Veatch

10.2.4 Garmin International

10.2.5 Google

10.2.6 Land Surveys

10.2.7 Mapquest

10.2.8 Microsoft

10.2.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

10.2.10 Novatel Inc

10.2.11 Qualcomm

10.2.12 Comtech Telecommunications

10.2.13 Trimble

10.2.14 Ericsson

10.2.15 Tomtom

10.2.16 Foursquare Labs

10.2.17 Pasco Corporation

10.2.18 Topcon

10.2.19 Navvis

10.2.20 Geoslam

10.2.21 Leica Geosystems

11 Adjacent Market

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eidqfa