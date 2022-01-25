New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Passive Fire Protection Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221937/?utm_source=GNW

, Toshiba Corporation, Yamaha Robotics, Locus Robotics, Bastian Solutions, Grey Orange and Kion Group.



The warehouse robotics market consists of sales of warehouse robots by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to transport materials, perform various tasks, and streamline or automate warehouse processes. Warehouse robotics is a broad phrase that refers to the various automated devices and systems which can be used to improve speed, efficiency, and accuracy in a warehouse.



The global warehouse robotics market is expected to grow from $3.54 billion in 2021 to $4.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.1%.



The main types of warehouse robotics are SCARA robots, cylindrical robots, parallel robots, mobile robots, gantry robots, and stationery articulated robots.The SCARA robots (Selective Compliance Articulated Robot Arm robots) are used in processes and applications such as production equipment for electronic components, handling, small machine components requiring the precise assembly and disassembly, and transfer of large automotive components.



The different types of systems include knapp open shuttle, locus robotics system, fetch robotics freight, scallog system, and swisslog carry pick an performs functions such as pick and place, assembling dissembling, transportation, and packaging. This are implemented in various sectors such as e-commerce, automotive, food and beverages, electronics and electrical, and metal and machinery, pharmaceuticals and others.



North America was the largest region in the warehouse robotics market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Launch of AI-based warehouse robotic systems is shaping the warehouse robotics market.Artificial intelligence (AI) is the digital emulation of human intellect by a computer or computer-controlled system that perform tasks normally performed by smart individuals.



Major players are focusing on AI-based warehouse robotic systems to automate repetitive pick-and-pack processes and perform sophisticated manipulations in unexpected conditions.For instance, in July 2020, Dexterity is a US-based company that provides robots as a service solution for warehousing, and supply chain operations launched AI-based warehouse robotic system.



The robots use computer vision, the sensation of touch to adapt quickly and advanced control theory, making them safe to work alongside humans.



The growing e-commerce industry is driving the growth of the warehouse robotics market.E-commerce, or online shopping, is a business concept that allows individuals and businesses to buy and sell goods and services via the Internet.



The e-commerce sector is the most transformative industry which necessitates automated warehouse robots to automate manual material transportation in any facility and optimize warehouse operations. For example, according to the US Census Bureau’s Department of Commerce, retail e-commerce sales in the USA reached $222.5 billion in the second quarter of 2021, up by 3.3% from the first quarter. Therefore, the growing e-commerce industry is projected to increase the demand for the warehouse robotics market over coming years.



In September 2021, Locus Robotics, a US-based company that provides automated warehouse mobile robots acquired Waypoint Robotics for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition expands Locus’ product portfolio of tried-and-true autonomous mobile robots (AMR) solutions to include e-commerce, case-picking, and pallet-picking, as well as scenarios demanding greater, heavier payloads and fulfilment modalities.



Waypoint Robotics is a US-based manufacturer and provider of autonomous mobile robots for manufacturing and logistics applications.



The countries covered in the Warehouse Robotics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221937/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________