View Smart Windows to be Featured in Seattle-Area Skanska Office Project

MILPITAS, Calif. and BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, has been selected by global construction and development leader Skanska to be featured in The Eight, a Class-A high-rise office tower and one of the first buildings in the Bellevue Central Business District to feature smart windows.



Built, developed, and owned by Skanska USA Commercial Development, The Eight is a 25-story, 541,000 square-foot commercial office tower featuring retail spaces, a public plaza, and numerous exterior balconies. View Smart Windows will be part of a suite of tenant-focused amenities, including a dedicated floor for tenant events, a health and wellness center, electric vehicle and e-bike charging, and more. The windows will provide continuous views of Lake Washington and downtown Bellevue, while also reducing energy consumption at The Eight.

View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to outdoor conditions, controlling heat and glare and eliminating the need for blinds. The windows measurably improve the health and well-being of building occupants. A recent study found that people working in rooms with View Smart Windows experienced half as many headaches, slept 37 minutes longer each night, and performed 42% better on cognitive tests compared to those working in rooms with standard windows and blinds.

“The greater Seattle office sector is booming, and in a post-COVID market, amenities focused on tenant wellness will be more important than ever,” said Murphy McCullough, EVP and Regional Manager with Skanska. “Our investment in View Smart Windows furthers Skanska’s commitment to innovation and to enhancing the sustainability of the built environment.”

Skanska and View have maintained an ongoing, multi-year relationship — largely through office projects where Skanska USA Building served as a general contractor. Skanska has overseen the construction of numerous buildings that feature View Smart Windows, including 1155 Avenue of the Americas, a renovated Class-A office building in midtown Manhattan owned by the Durst Organization, and global biotechnology company Regeneron’s headquarters in Sleepy Hollow, New York.

“Skanska has long recognized that buildings of the future will be smart, healthy, and sustainable," added Dr. Rao Mulpuri, CEO of View. “Our deepening partnership reflects our shared ambition to transform how buildings are designed and experienced.”

Pickard Chilton served as the lead architect for The Eight, which broke ground in June 2021.

About View

View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light, while improving thermal comfort. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to improve indoor cellular coverage, enhance building security, and reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into more than 90 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels, and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com .

About Skanska

Skanska is one of the world’s leading development and construction companies. Skanska’s core operations in the U.S. include developing self-financed commercial properties, building construction, and civil infrastructure. An industry-leading innovator in both safety and project execution, Skanska offers competitive solutions for traditional and complex assignments that build a more sustainable future for our customers and communities. Skanska’s U.S. commercial development operations has invested a total of $3.2 billion in commercial and multi-family projects, creating more than 10 million-square feet of sustainable and community focused developments in select U.S. markets. In 2020, Construction operations in the U.S. generated $6.5 billion in revenue. With U.S. headquarters in New York City, Skanska has 30 offices with 7,600 employees nationwide. Global revenue of parent company Skanska AB, headquartered in Stockholm and listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, totaled approximately $17.2 billion in 2020.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee33bf81-3b25-4342-ba18-db28f93ad05b