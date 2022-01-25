Lone Star Overnight (LSO™) Shares 2022 Regional Shipping Predictions, Preparations for Peak Season

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forecasting significant stresses on shippers and carriers, Lone Star Overnight (LSO™) is preparing now for peak shipping season 2022.

The regional shipping services company, which serves 43 million people in Texas and the south-central United States, expects the record-breaking 2021 holiday season to continue with high volumes through the second quarter of 2022. High levels of imports because of ongoing consumer demand and existing backlogs, as well as economic growth, will drive demand for shippers. Meanwhile, supply chain issues will hinder carriers seeking to improve or expand their fleets.

Those trends mean both shippers and carriers should plan now, work together and make adjustments, said Sean O'Connor, chief operating officer and president of LSO.

"Regional shippers must prepare now for sustained pressure on trucking and intermodal transportation, through the second quarter and probably well beyond," he said. "The best thing shippers can do to maximize service and minimize cost is to finalize peak forecasts and operational implementation plans regardless of their carrier choice."

LSO is implementing changes based on its lessons learned from the 2021 peak season. That includes:

Working with shippers to ensure everyone makes plans on accurate forecasting

Planning well ahead of time to provide services for packages LSO knows are coming

Ensuring sufficient revenue throughout the year to be able to "ramp up" for peak season

Considering limiting or reducing LSO's number of clients to ensure it provides premium service

As LSO continues to expand its service area, it also anticipates growth from shippers seeking an alternative to the industry giants. "Our customers have shared with us that they're shifting from national shippers to LSO for three key reasons: better service, significant savings, and flexibility," O'Connor said. "We'll be prepared to deliver for them in peak season 2022."

To learn more about LSO, visit www.lso.com.

About Lone Star Overnight

Lone Star Overnight (LSO™) is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has become a leading regional parcel delivery company during the last 30 years. LSO has a network of 27 operating locations throughout the Southwest and Central regions. Coverage area includes 100% of the population of Texas and approximately 65% in Oklahoma, 80% in Louisiana and Missouri, and 45% in Arkansas. LSO's reach extends into parts of Kansas, Illinois, and New Mexico. LSO can deliver to 13% of the U.S. population, consisting of about 43 million people and potential e-commerce shoppers.

