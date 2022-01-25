Family Dollar Strengthens Chesapeake Media Group with the Addition of Inmar Intelligence

Winston-Salem, NC, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, an applied data platform company, today announced that it is now the provider of receipt messaging, influencer and programmatic marketing for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) and Family Dollar’s retail media network, Chesapeake Media Group. By adding these capabilities, Inmar Intelligence, which has had an ongoing relationship with Family Dollar since 1981, is further enabling the retailer’s CPG brand partners (CPGs) to connect with shoppers and amplify Family Dollar’s Smart Coupons® program.

Chesapeake Media Group’s new Receipt Rewards receipt messaging empowers CPGs to establish a relationship with shoppers based on their purchase history, as well as their participation in the Smart Coupons program. This capability provides the opportunity for advertisers to connect with Family Dollar shoppers with targeted messaging at the point-of-sale.

Family Dollar’s new influencer marketing capability, powered by Inmar Intelligence, will enable CPGs to leverage Family Dollar’s prequalified community of influencers and online creators with targeted amplification of authentic, high-quality content.

The third capability now available is programmatic marketing, which allows CPGs to extend the distribution and reach of the Smart Coupons program via digital offsite media targeted to verified Family Dollar customers. The program is specifically tied to seasonal events.

“More and more, retailers are expanding their Retail Media Network capabilities to more effectively engage their shoppers both online and in-store with more personalized programs that ultimately provide value to the customer and to brands,” said Spencer Baird, EVP & President, MarTech at Inmar Intelligence. “We are excited to provide these advanced capabilities for Family Dollar and their partners that will bring greater value to their shoppers. We look forward to continued success together.”

“Inmar Intelligence has a trusted history with Family Dollar and we are energized by the new capabilities their team has added to our Chesapeake Media Group,” said Alasdair James, Dollar Tree’s Executive Vice President, Merchandising and Supply Chain. “The retail world continues to evolve, and so do our shoppers’ expectations, especially in regard to engagements with brands. By expanding our retail media network’s capabilities, we are providing our CPG advertisers the opportunity to strengthen their relationships with consumers. Inmar Intelligence’s offerings are best-in-class and we are pleased to continue strengthening our suite with their technology.”

Inmar Intelligence was named a “leader” in the Forrester Wave™: Sell-Side Retail Media Solutions Q3 2021 Report. The report, authored by Forrester Senior Analyst, Collin Colburn states, "Inmar’s longstanding loyalty and in-store media solutions paved the way for its modern sell-side retail media solution that aims to enhance retailers’ digital transformation, loyalty, and profitability goals. Inmar is exceptional at balancing retailers’ and brands’ needs when innovating.”

Inmar Intelligence also recently announced its acquisition of Aki Technologies, which currently powers Chesapeake Media Group’s offsite programmatic offering. Aki enables the retail media network’s advertisers to deliver highly personalized ad messages to Family Dollar shoppers using a unique moments-based methodology coupled with their dynamic creative solution.

For more information about Inmar Intelligence’s retail solutions, please visit https://www.inmar.com/solutions/retail-cloud.

About Inmar Intelligence

Commerce Accelerated.™

Inmar Intelligence is a leading applied data platform company. $120 billion dollars of commerce runs through our market-driven platforms which are propelling digital transformation through unified data, workflows and fund flows to help companies drive innovation and achieve digital transformation. Our integrated workflows create insights through Analytics, AI, Machine Learning and to drive faster actions and outcomes.

Throughout our 41-year history, we have served retailers, manufacturers, pharmacies, health systems, government and employers as their trusted intermediary in helping them redefine success. For more information about Inmar, please follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917.

About Dollar Tree, Inc.

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 15,966 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of October 30, 2021. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com and www.FamilyDollar.com.