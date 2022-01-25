Progressive Care Chooses Podium to Boost Customer Satisfaction, Efficiency, and Brand Awareness

MIAMI, FL, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB:RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is excited to announce that the company has implemented Podium (www.podium.com), a two-way communication platform, to connect patients and medical offices with the company’s entire support team.



This integrated solution will help Progressive Care to:

● Provide statistics on internal performance, including response time, customer satisfaction, and average payments per user

● Provide patients with an easy way to review and recommend Progressive Care services online, boosting the Company’s local SEO presence significantly

● Implement keyword-based automation through chat, helping patients seamlessly connect with the proper team member to drive customer satisfaction

“With Podium, patients and medical offices are able to quickly get in touch with our team of over 100 pharmacy technicians and solve issues in a seamless way, cutting waiting times in half for prescription-related issues or COVID-19 testing information,” remarked Alan Jay Weisberg, CEO of Progressive Care. “Overall, this new set of resources will drive efficiency and customer satisfaction, while providing a meaningful local marketing boost for our individual pharmacy location through Google my Business, Facebook, and many other online platforms.”

"We're proud to support the Progressive Care team to help them better serve the patients in their communities, particularly at a time when access to in-home and onsite rapid COVID-19 testing and care is so critical," said Steve Garcia, Vice President of Sales at Podium.

About Progressive Care:

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of Third-Party Administration (TPA), data management, COVID-19 related diagnostics and vaccinations, 340B contracted pharmacy services, prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

