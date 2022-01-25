Beanfield Metroconnect Acquires FibreStream

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beanfield Metroconnect, owner and operator of the largest independent fibre-optic network in Toronto and Montreal, today announced the acquisition of FibreStream, an Internet Service Provider operating in the GTA, Ottawa and Vancouver. This acquisition is part of Beanfield’s ongoing commitment to expand its residential network, allowing for superior services and a reliable network to be readily available to even more customers.



“We’re thrilled to bring on FibreStream as we work towards our common goal of providing communities with strong and reliable connectivity,” says Dan Armstrong, CEO/CTO at Beanfield Metroconnect. “We believe that coming together with FibreStream is an important milestone in our continued focus on building the network of the future. This further strengthens our position to offer our customers with reliable high-speed connectivity as Canadians continue to work remotely and can benefit from the quality of service that both of our customer bases have come to expect.”

Beanfield builds, owns and operates its own fibre-optic network, which results in fast network response times and industry leading network reliability. Through the acquisition of FibreStream, the two companies will grow stronger together as each team is able to share its expertise and resources. Beanfield is working on expanding its network to offer FibreStream customers its superior service in the future. FibreStream customers will not see any changes to their plans or pricing on the existing network.

“We could not be more excited to join the Beanfield family,” says Jason Cowan who is CEO at FibreStream and will play a key role as the new Vice President of Residential at Beanfield. “Early in our discussions, we realized both companies shared a very similar approach to business and customer service. By coming together, we'll be able to provide improved value and Internet service to both our loyal customer bases and lay the foundation for future expansion of our services.”

Together, Beanfield and FibreStream are not only helping to build and connect communities, but they are also challenging the traditional model of the telecom space in Canada. Both companies are built on the idea of putting the customer first and doing the opposite of what the competition is doing. Beanfield is committed to changing the way connectivity is delivered to residential customers.

About Beanfield Metroconnect

Beanfield is a telecommunications company, unlike the rest. We recognize the importance of connecting communities and the people within them, and we do this without sacrificing outstanding customer support and superior services. At Beanfield, it’s about building communities, not just networks.

Founded in 1988, Beanfield builds, owns and operates the largest independent fibre-optic network in Toronto and Montreal. We connect over 2900 commercial and residential buildings. All of our construction, installation, and customer experience teams are in-house, giving you the most efficient and streamlined experience possible because we believe that’s How it Should Be.

www.beanfield.com

About FibreStream



FibreStream Inc. is an independent Canadian Internet service provider (ISP) based in Toronto, Ontario offering unlimited fibre-optic Internet, via its private fibre network, to condominium residents in the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa and Vancouver. Established in 2009, FibreStream works exclusively with large condominium buildings to install its own private fibre network in each building. In 2019, it became the first Internet Service Provider in Canada to offer a 5000 Mbps residential Internet package. Today, FibreStream has over 90,000 condominiums on its network.

