Director/PDMR Shareholding

WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM

25 January 2022

PayPoint Plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 24 January 2022 by the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

 Partnership Shares Purchase Date: 24/01/2022
Share Price:

£6.915		Matching Shares Award Date: 24/01/2022
Share Price:

£6.915

Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 24/01/2022
Simon Coles18182,110
Katy Wilde18183,690
Alan Dale18182,194
Benjamin Ford1818747
Nicholas Wiles1818661
Mark Latham1818222
Tanya Murphy1818308
Christopher Paul18182,555
Jay Payne18181,417
Jo Toolan18183,608

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc, Sarah Carne, Company Secretary, +44(0)1707 600300

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138