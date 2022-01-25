Coloplast A/S - Allocation of Share Options

| Source: Coloplast A/S Coloplast A/S

Humlebaek, DENMARK

Report on transactions of executives and related parties in Coloplast shares and related securities

According to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 Coloplast is obliged to report on the transactions of executives and their related parties in Coloplast shares and related securities.

The below transactions concern allocation of share options.

For further details, reference is made to Coloplast’s Remuneration Policy which was adopted in 2021. The policy is available on the group website at this address:
https://investor.coloplast.com/investor-relations/governance/policies_and_positions/

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameKristian Villumsen
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident & CEO
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NameColoplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)
b)LEI529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentShare options relating to B shares
Identification codeISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)
b)Nature of the transactionShare option allocation
c)Price and volumePriceVolume
0.0047,454
d)Aggregated information 
-        Aggregated volume47,454 share options
-        PriceDKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction2022-01-25, 12:00 UTC
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAnders Lonning-Skovgaard
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President & CFO
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NameColoplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)
b)LEI529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentShare options relating to B shares
Identification codeISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)
b)Nature of the transactionShare option allocation
c)Price and volumePriceVolume
0.0023,465
d)Aggregated information 
-        Aggregated volume23,465 share options
-        PriceDKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction2022-01-25, 12:00 UTC
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePaul Marcun
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President, Growth
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NameColoplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)
b)LEI529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentShare options relating to B shares
Identification codeISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)
b)Nature of the transactionShare option allocation
c)Price and volumePriceVolume
0.0024,048
d)Aggregated information 
-        Aggregated volume24,048 share options
-        PriceDKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction2022-01-25, 12:00 UTC
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAllan Rasmussen
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President, Global Operations
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NameColoplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)
b)LEI529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentShare options relating to B shares
Identification codeISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)
b)Nature of the transactionShare option allocation
c)Price and volumePriceVolume
0.0021,073
d)Aggregated information 
-        Aggregated volume21,073 share options
-        PriceDKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction2022-01-25, 12:00 UTC
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameNicolai Buhl Andersen
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President, Innovation
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NameColoplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)
b)LEI529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentShare options relating to B shares
Identification codeISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)
b)Nature of the transactionShare option allocation
c)Price and volumePriceVolume
0.0018,797
d)Aggregated information 
-        Aggregated volume18,797 share options
-        PriceDKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction2022-01-25, 12:00 UTC
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue



For further information, please contact

  
Investors and analysts
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard
Executive Vice President, CFO
Tel. +45 4911 1111

Ellen Bjurgert
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 /+45 4911 3376
Email: dkebj@coloplast.com

Aleksandra Dimovska
Sr. Manager, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 2458
Email: dkadim@coloplast.com                                                                       

Press and the media
Dennis Kaysen
Sr. Director, Communications
Tel. +45 4911 2608
Email: dkdk@coloplast.com﻿

Address
Coloplast A/S
Holtedam 1
DK-3050 Humlebaek
Denmark
Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917

Website
www.coloplast.com

 

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.

Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate health care. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound and Skin Care and Interventional Urology. We operate globally and employ about 12,500 employees.

The Coloplast logo is a registered trademark of Coloplast A/S. © 2022-01.
All rights reserved Coloplast A/S, 3050 Humlebaek, Denmark.

Dennis Kaysen Sr. Director, Communications Tel. +45 4911 2608 Email: dkdk@coloplast.com

Attachment


Attachments

25012022 allocation of share options