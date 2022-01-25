Islandsbanki hf.: Result of tender offer

English Icelandic

Íslandsbanki hereby announces the results of its invitation to holders of its outstanding €300,000,000 1.125 per cent. Notes due 12 April 2022 to tender their Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash.

The Offer was announced on 17 January 2022 and was made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 17 January 2022 prepared by the Bank.

The Bank received valid tenders of €199,916,000 which were all accepted.

Dealer managers for the transaction were: BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Nomura.

