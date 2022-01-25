Outlook on the Gluten-Free Products Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Source, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gluten-Free Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gluten-free products market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Gluten is a protein that is usually found in wheat products such as bread, baked goods, cereals and pasta. It is also present in barley-based products, including malt, malt vinegar, beer and various food colorings. Gluten provides elasticity and moisture to food products and aids in retaining the product shape while cooking. Although this protein is safe for consumption, it should be avoided by individuals with celiac disease, gluten sensitivity, gluten ataxia and wheat allergy. They can choose from a wide range of gluten-free products such as olive oil, eggs, fish, vegetables, fruits and various herbs that assist in boosting energy levels, curing digestive ailments and reducing cholesterol and fat in the body.



The rising prevalence of gluten intolerance, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and celiac disease across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. There is growing consumer awareness of the preventive measures that can be taken to manage such ailments, which is catalyzing the demand for easy-to-digest, gluten-free products. Furthermore, owing to the busy schedules and hectic lifestyles, consumers are increasingly opting for gluten-free, ready to eat meals, pasta and baby food products. There is also a growing demand for weight management programs and diet plans that include grain-free food alternatives.

Moreover, owing to the thriving e-commerce industry, vendors are adopting online retail systems to provide a broad product range to the consumers. They are also manufacturing attractive and sustainable packaging with clean labeling to gain consumer attention, which is expected to impact the market positively. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global gluten-free products market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Bakery Products

Breads, Rolls, Buns, and Cakes

Cookies, Crackers, Wafers, and Biscuits

Baking Mixes & Flours

Snacks & RTE Products

Pizzas & Pastas

Condiments & Dressings

Others

Based on the product type, the market has been classified into bakery products, snacks and RTE products, pizzas and pasta, condiments and dressings, and others. Amongst these, bakery products represent the most preferred product category.



Market Breakup by Source:

Animal Source

Dairy

Meat

Plant Source

Rice and Corn

Oilseeds and Pulses

Others

On the basis of the source, the market has been bifurcated into animal and plant sources.



Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Conventional Stores

Grocery Stores

Mass Merchandisers

Warehouse Clubs

Online Retailers

Specialty Stores

Bakery Stores

Confectionery Stores

Gourmet Stores

Drugstores & Pharmacies

The market has been segregated on the basis of the distribution channel into conventional stores (grocery stores, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs and online retailers), specialty stores (bakery stores, confectionery stores and gourmet stores), and drugstores and pharmacies. Conventional stores currently exhibit a clear dominance in the market.



Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

On the geographical front, North America represents the largest market share for gluten-free products across the globe. Other major markets include Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.



Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Kraft Heinz Company, Hain Celestial Group, Boulder Brands, General Mills, Pinnacle Foods, Kellogg's, Hero Group, Freedom Nutritional Products, Warburtons, Barilla Group, Glutamel, Raisio Group, Dr. Schar Company, Domino's Pizza Enterprises, Alara Wholefoods Ltd, Genius Foods, Enjoy Life Foods, Silly Yak Foods, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global gluten-free products market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global gluten-free products industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global gluten-free products industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global gluten-free products industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global gluten-free products industry?

What is the structure of the global gluten-free products industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global gluten-free products industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Gluten-Free Products Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Source

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Bakery Products

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

6.1.2.1 Breads, Rolls, Buns, and Cakes

6.1.2.2 Cookies, Crackers, Wafers, and Biscuits

6.1.2.3 Baking Mixes & Flours

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Snacks & RTE Products

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Pizzas & Pastas

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Condiments & Dressings

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Source

7.1 Animal Source

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

7.1.2.1 Dairy

7.1.2.2 Meat

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Plant Source

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Breakup by Type

7.2.2.1 Rice and Corn

7.2.2.2 Oilseeds and Pulses

7.2.2.3 Others

7.2.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Conventional Stores

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

8.1.2.1 Grocery Stores

8.1.2.2 Mass Merchandisers

8.1.2.3 Warehouse Clubs

8.1.2.4 Online Retailers

8.1.3 Market Forecast

8.2 Specialty Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Breakup by Type

8.2.2.1 Bakery Stores

8.2.2.2 Confectionery Stores

8.2.2.3 Gourmet Stores

8.2.3 Market Forecast

8.3 Drugstores & Pharmacies

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Kraft Heinz Company

14.3.2 Hain Celestial Group

14.3.3 Boulder Brands

14.3.4 General Mills

14.3.5 Pinnacle Foods

14.3.6 Kellogg's

14.3.7 Hero Group

14.3.8 Freedom Nutritional Products

14.3.9 Warburtons

14.3.10 Barilla Group

14.3.11 Glutamel

14.3.12 Raisio Group

14.3.13 Dr. Schar Company

14.3.14 Domino's Pizza Enterprises

14.3.15 Alara Wholefoods Ltd

14.3.16 Genius Foods

14.3.17 Enjoy Life Foods

14.3.18 Silly Yak Foods

