Reputation Announces $150 Million Growth Funding Round to Drive Dominance in the Customer Feedback Market

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation , the global leader in Reputation Experience Management (“RXM”), announced it has received a $150 million minority growth investment from Marlin Equity Partners (“Marlin”), a global investment firm with over $8.1 billion of capital under management. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as Reputation’s exclusive financial advisor.



In addition, Reputation proudly announced it has surpassed $100 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), a key SaaS milestone. Reputation will now leverage Marlin’s investment to build on its category-creating Reputation Experience Management platform to enable brands to better understand customer feedback, and act on it. This strategic investment will be used to drive further product innovation, expand upon its ever-growing customer and partnership ecosystem, and fuel the company’s international expansion - which is already seeing greater than 80% year-over-year growth.

“Not only is Reputation seeing exponential growth, but the customer experience industry is also thriving,” said Joe Fuca, CEO at Reputation. “Businesses understand the need for customer experience technology is more important than ever to reach, attract and retain customers. Reputation is at the heart of that vision. Marlin’s investment will allow us to fuel our growth as we expand our leadership in a rapidly growing market.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Reputation on its quest to solidify its market-leading position within the customer feedback market,” said Nick Kaiser, Senior Managing Director of Marlin Equity Partners. “We believe Reputation is a highly differentiated market leader with industry-leading bookings growth underpinned by robust retention rates. We look forward to building upon the strong momentum that already exists in the business and accelerating growth both organically and through M&A.”

Reputation’s technology is utilized by thousands of customers including, GM, Greystar, Kaiser Permanente, Sutter Health, and AutoNation, to ensure all public and private feedback data is collected and actioned to improve customer experiences. Among the multiple awards and recognition received, Reputation has been named as a strong performer in the Forrester Wave on Customer Feedback Management platforms, highlighted in the Gartner Magic Quadrant on Voice of the Customer, and recognized as a top 100 software platform by G2.

About Reputation

Reputation (formerly Reputation.com), creator of the Reputation Experience Management category, is changing the way companies gather and act on customer feedback to drive decision making and enhance Customer Experience (CX) programs. Reputation’s interaction-to-action platform translates vast amounts of solicited and unsolicited feedback data into prescriptive insights that companies use to learn from and grow. Thousands of global organizations rely on the patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X™ to provide a reliable index of brand performance in order to make targeted business improvements. Backed by Marlin Equity Partners, Bessemer Ventures and Kleiner Perkins, and trusted by over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, Reputation turns feedback into the fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

About Marlin Equity Partners

Marlin Equity Partners is a global investment firm with over $8.1 billion of capital under management. The firm is focused on providing corporate parents, shareholders and other stakeholders with tailored solutions that meet their business and liquidity needs. Marlin invests in businesses across multiple industries where its capital base, industry relationships and extensive network of operational resources significantly strengthen a company’s outlook and enhance value. Since its inception, Marlin, through its group of funds and related companies, has successfully completed over 200 acquisitions. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an additional office in London. For more information, please visit www.marlinequity.com.

