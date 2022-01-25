Atlantic Union Bankshares Reports Fourth Quarter Results

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (the “Company” or “Atlantic Union”) (Nasdaq: AUB) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $44.8 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.59 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders(1) were $53.8 million, diluted operating earnings per common share(1) were $0.71, and pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings(1) were $66.2 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Net income available to common shareholders was $252.0 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share were $3.26 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders(1) were $273.3 million, diluted operating earnings per common share(1) were $3.53, and pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings(1) were $284.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

“Looking back at 2021, it was a challenging but successful year for Atlantic Union Bankshares,” said John C. Asbury, president and chief executive officer of Atlantic Union. “While there were ups and downs with the continuing pandemic, Atlantic Union had a strong finish to 2021 and we are optimistic as we enter 2022. We expect that loan growth will continue to show strength and credit losses will remain historically low due to the positive economic outlook. We made difficult choices to position the Company for long-term success through the strategic actions we took throughout the continuing pandemic and in the fourth quarter, and we remain optimistic that the lingering effects of the pandemic will continue to recede in 2022.”

“Operating under the mantra of soundness, profitability and growth – in that order of priority - Atlantic Union remains committed to generating sustainable, profitable growth and building long term value for our shareholders.”

Strategic Initiatives

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company took certain actions to reduce expenses in light of the current and expected operating environment that included the closure of the Atlantic Union Bankshares operations center and consolidation of 16 branches, all expected to be completed in March 2022. These actions resulted in restructuring expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 of approximately $16.5 million primarily related to real estate, lease and other asset write downs, as well as severance costs.

Additionally, during the fourth quarter of 2021 the Company sold shares of Visa, Inc. Class B common stock and recorded a gain in other income of $5.1 million.

Subordinated Notes Offering

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company issued $250.0 million of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity date of December 15, 2031 (the “2031 Notes”). The 2031 Notes were sold at par resulting in net proceeds, after underwriting discounts and offering expenses, of approximately $246.9 million.

The Company used a portion of the net proceeds from the 2031 Notes issuance to redeem its outstanding $150 million fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes that were due to mature in 2026 (the “2026 Notes”), with such redemption effective during the fourth quarter of 2021. As a result of the redemption, the Company recorded additional interest expense of approximately $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to the acceleration of the related unamortized discount.

Share Repurchase Program

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program (the “Repurchase Program”) to purchase up to $100 million of the Company’s common stock in either open market or privately negotiated transactions, including pursuant to a trading plan in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 and /or Rule 10b-18 under the Exchange Act. This Repurchase Program replaced the prior $125 million repurchase program that was fully utilized as of September 30, 2021 and was otherwise due to expire on June 30, 2022. There were no share repurchase transactions for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”)

The Company participated in the SBA PPP under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act, which was intended to provide economic relief to small businesses that had been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic (“COVID-19”). The PPP loan funding program expired on May 31, 2021. The Company had PPP loans with a recorded investment of $154.7 million and unamortized deferred fees of $4.4 million as of December 31, 2021. The loans carry a 1% interest rate.

In addition to an insignificant amount of PPP loan pay offs, the Company has processed $2.0 billion(*) of loan forgiveness on 16,000 PPP loans(*) since the inception of the program through December 31, 2021. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company processed $315.0 million(*) on 2,700 PPP loans for forgiveness.
(*) Number and amount of PPP loans processed for forgiveness are rounded and approximate values

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest income was $138.3 million, an increase from $137.5 million reported in the third quarter of 2021. Net interest income (FTE)(1) was $141.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of approximately $903,000 from the third quarter of 2021. The increases in net interest income and net interest income (FTE) were primarily driven by higher investment income as a result of growth in the investment portfolio, and marginally higher interest and fees on loans, including PPP loan interest and fees. These increases in net interest income and net interest income (FTE) were partially offset by the previously mentioned unamortized discount acceleration. The fourth quarter net interest margin decreased 2 basis points to 3.03% from the previous quarter, and the net interest margin (FTE)(1) also decreased 2 basis points during the same period to 3.10%. Earning asset yields declined by 1 basis point compared to the third quarter of 2021 due to the impact of the low interest rate environment on core loan and investment securities yields and the elevated but low yielding cash balances due to excess liquidity. The cost of funds increased by 1 basis point compared to the third quarter of 2021, driven by higher borrowing costs, primarily as a result of the previously mentioned acceleration of an unamortized discount.

The Company’s net interest margin (FTE) (1) includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. Net accretion related to acquisition accounting was $4.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The four quarters of 2021 and the remaining estimated net accretion impact are reflected in the following table (dollars in thousands):

             
     Deposit       
  Loan Accretion Borrowings   
     Accretion    (Amortization)    Amortization    Total
For the quarter ended March 31, 2021 $4,287 $20  $(198) $4,109 
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021  4,132  12   (202)  3,942 
For the quarter ended September 30, 2021  4,176  (8)  (203)  3,965 
For the quarter ended December 31, 2021  4,449  (11)  (203)  4,235 
Total for the year ended December 31, 2021 $17,044 $13  $(806) $16,251 
For the years ending (estimated):            
2022  5,166  (43)  (829)  4,294 
2023  3,843  (32)  (852)  2,959 
2024  3,108  (4)  (877)  2,227 
2025  2,422  (1)  (900)  1,521 
2026  1,947     (926)  1,021 
Thereafter  8,562     (8,948)  (386)
Total remaining acquisition accounting fair value adjustments at December 31, 2021 $25,048 $(80) $(13,332) $11,636 

ASSET QUALITY

Overview
During the fourth quarter of 2021, nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) as a percentage of loans decreased 3 basis points from the prior quarter and remained low at 0.25% at December 31, 2021. Accruing past due loan levels as a percentage of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2021 decreased 7 basis points as compared to September 30, 2021, and were 13 basis points lower than at December 31, 2020. Net charge-off levels remained low at 0.02% of average loans on an annualized basis for the fourth quarter of 2021. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) totaled $107.8 million at December 31, 2021, a $1.5 million decrease from the prior quarter primarily due to lower expected losses, reflecting the positive economic outlook, partially offset by the impact of loan growth in the current quarter.

Nonperforming Assets
At December 31, 2021, NPAs totaled $32.8 million, a decrease of $4.4 million from September 30, 2021. NPAs as a percentage of total outstanding loans at December 31, 2021 were 0.25%, a decrease of 3 basis points from September 30, 2021. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans(1), NPAs as a percentage of total adjusted loans held for investment were 0.25% at December 31, 2021, a decrease of 4 basis points from 0.29% at September 30, 2021.

The following table shows a summary of NPA balances at the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

                
     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31, 
  2021 2021 2021 2021 2020
Nonaccrual loans $31,100 $35,472 $36,399 $41,866 $42,448
Foreclosed properties  1,696  1,696  1,696  2,344  2,773
Total nonperforming assets $32,796 $37,168 $38,095 $44,210 $45,221

The following table shows the activity in nonaccrual loans for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

                
     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31, 
  2021
 2021
 2021
 2021
 2020
Beginning Balance $35,472  $36,399  $41,866  $42,448  $39,023 
Net customer payments  (5,068)  (4,719)  (9,307)  (4,133)  (4,640)
Additions  1,294   4,177   4,162   3,821   8,211 
Charge-offs  (598)  (385)  (183)  (270)  (146)
Loans returning to accruing status        (153)      
Transfers to foreclosed property        14       
Ending Balance $31,100  $35,472  $36,399  $41,866  $42,448 

The following table shows the activity in foreclosed properties for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

                
     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31, 
  2021 2021 2021
 2021
 2020
Beginning Balance $1,696 $1,696 $2,344  $2,773  $4,159 
Additions of foreclosed property      14       
Valuation adjustments            (35)
Proceeds from sales      (572)  (419)  (1,357)
Gains (losses) from sales      (90)  (10)  6 
Ending Balance $1,696 $1,696 $1,696  $2,344  $2,773 

Past Due Loans
Past due loans still accruing interest totaled $29.9 million or 0.23% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2021, compared to $38.8 million or 0.30% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2021, and $49.8 million or 0.36% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2020. Of the total past due loans still accruing interest, $9.1 million or 0.07% of total loans held for investment were loans past due 90 days or more at December 31, 2021, compared to $11.0 million or 0.08% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2021, and $13.6 million or 0.10% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2020.

Net Charge-offs
Net charge-offs totaled $511,000 or 0.02% of total average loans on an annualized basis for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $113,000 or less than 0.01% for the third quarter of 2021, and $1.8 million or 0.05% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Provision for Credit Losses
For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $1.0 million, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $18.8 million in the previous quarter, and a negative provision for credit losses of $13.8 million recorded during the same quarter in 2020. The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2021 reflected a negative provision of $1.5 million for loan losses and a provision of $500,000 for unfunded commitments.

Allowance for Credit Losses
At December 31, 2021, the ACL was $107.8 million and included an allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) of $99.8 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments (“RUC”) of $8.0 million. The ACL at December 31, 2021 decreased $1.5 million from September 30, 2021 due to lower expected losses than previously estimated as a result of ongoing economic improvements, benign credit quality metrics to date, risk rating upgrades during the quarter, and a positive macroeconomic outlook, and was comprised of a $2.0 million decrease in the ALLL and a $500,000 increase in the RUC.

The ACL as a percentage of total loans decreased slightly to 0.82% at December 31, 2021, compared to 0.83% at September 30, 2021. The ALLL as a percentage of the total loan portfolio was 0.76% at December 31, 2021 and 0.77% at September 30, 2021.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income increased $6.5 million to $36.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $29.9 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by a $5.1 million gain from the sale of Visa, Inc. Class B common stock and increases in several other noninterest income categories, partially offset by a $1.5 million decline in mortgage banking income reflecting the seasonal drop in mortgage loan origination volumes in the fourth quarter of 2021. The other noninterest income increases from the prior quarter include an increase of $937,000 in unrealized gains on equity method investments, a seasonal increase of $610,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, a $559,000 increase in bank owned life insurance revenue, an increase of $341,000 in loan interest rate swap fee income, and additional asset management fees of $210,000 due to growth in assets under management in the fourth quarter.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense increased $24.6 million to $119.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $95.3 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by restructuring expenses of $16.5 million related to the announced closure of the Company’s operations center and the consolidation of 16 branches planned for March 2022. In addition, salaries and benefits increased $4.4 million from the prior quarter, primarily driven by performance based variable incentive compensation and profit-sharing expenses, including a $500,000 contribution to the Company’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”). Other notable expenses incurred in the fourth quarter of 2021 include $1.4 million in expenses associated with strategic projects, $1.2 million in severance costs unrelated to branch closures, and approximately $900,000 in technology and data processing costs related to the termination of a software contract.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was 14.4%, compared to 18.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, reflecting the impact of changes in the proportion of tax exempt income to pretax income. The effective tax rate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was 17.2%, compared to 15.1% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

BALANCE SHEET

At December 31, 2021, total assets were $20.1 billion, an increase of $129.1 million or approximately 2.6% (annualized) from September 30, 2021, and an increase of $436.3 million or approximately 2.2% from December 31, 2020. Total assets have increased from the prior quarter primarily due to net growth in the investment securities portfolio, as well as growth in the loan portfolio, which was partially offset by PPP loan forgiveness.

At December 31, 2021, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) totaled $13.2 billion, including $150.4 million in PPP loans, an increase of $56.3 million or 1.7% (annualized) from September 30, 2021, while average loans at December 31, 2021 decreased $369.3 million or 10.9% (annualized) from the prior quarter. Excluding the effects of the PPP(1), loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) at December 31, 2021 increased $372.5 million or 11.7% (annualized) from September 30, 2021, and average loans increased $29.8 million or 0.9% (annualized) from the prior quarter. Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) decreased $825.5 million or 5.9% from December 31, 2020, and quarterly average loans decreased $1.1 billion or 7.8% from the same period in the prior year. Excluding the effects of the PPP(1), loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) at December 31, 2021 increased $203.7 million or 1.6% from the same period in the prior year, and quarterly average loans during the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $51.1 million or 0.4% from the same period in the prior year. In addition to an insignificant amount of PPP loan payoffs, the Company processed $315.0 million(*) of loan forgiveness on 2,700 PPP loans(*) during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $391.8 million(*) of loan forgiveness on 3,000 PPP loans(*) during the third quarter of 2021, and $429.3 million(*) of loan forgiveness on 3,100 PPP loans(*) during the fourth quarter of 2020.

At December 31, 2021, total deposits were $16.6 billion, a decrease of $11.1 million or approximately 0.3% (annualized) from September 30, 2021, while average deposits increased $143.1 million or 3.4% (annualized) from the prior quarter. Deposits at December 31, 2021 increased $888.3 million or 5.6% from December 31, 2020, and quarterly average deposits at December 31, 2021 increased $965.1 million or 6.1% from the same period in the prior year. The increase in deposits from the prior year was primarily due to additional liquidity of bank customers due to higher levels of government assistance programs since the start of COVID and increased savings. The decrease in deposits from the prior quarter is primarily attributable to the run-off of time deposits.

The following table shows the Company’s capital ratios at the quarters ended:

        
     December 31,     September 30,     December 31,  
  2021 2021 2020 
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 10.24%  10.37%  10.26%
Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 11.33%  11.49%  11.39%
Total capital ratio (2) 14.18%  13.78%  14.00%
Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (2) 9.01%  8.97%  8.95%
Common equity to total assets 12.68%  12.68%  12.95%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.20%  8.16%  8.31%

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company declared and paid a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock of $171.88 per share (equivalent to $0.43 per outstanding depositary share), consistent with the third quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company also declared and paid cash dividends of $0.28 per common share, consistent with the third quarter of 2021, and an increase of $0.03, or approximately 12.0%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

On December 10, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a Repurchase Program to purchase up to $100 million of the Company’s common stock in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, including pursuant to a trading plan in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 and /or Rule 10b-18 under the Exchange Act. There were no share repurchase transactions during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Repurchase Program followed a prior $125 million share repurchase authorization that was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors during the second quarter of 2021 and was fully utilized by September 30, 2021.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company issued $250.0 million of 2.875% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity date of December 15, 2031. The 2031 Notes were sold at par resulting in net proceeds, after underwriting discounts and offering expenses, of approximately $246.9 million. The Company used a portion of the net proceeds from the 2031 Notes issuance to repay its outstanding $150 million of 5.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2026.

(1) These are financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results.

(2) All ratios at December 31, 2021 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company’s filing of its FR Y9-C. All other periods are presented as filed.

(*) Number and amount of PPP loans processed for forgiveness are rounded and approximate values.

ABOUT ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 130 branches and approximately 150 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Certain non-bank financial services affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Atlantic Union Equipment Finance, Inc., which provides equipment financing; Dixon, Hubard, Feinour & Brown, Inc., which provides investment advisory services; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In reporting the results as of and for the periods ended December 31, 2021, the Company has provided supplemental performance measures on a tax-equivalent, tangible, operating, adjusted or pre-tax pre-provision basis. These non-GAAP financial measures are a supplement to GAAP, which is used to prepare the Company’s financial statements, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of the Company’s performance. The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented without the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. For a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements made in Mr. Asbury’s quotes and statements regarding the Company’s outlook on future economic conditions and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, are statements that include, projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results that are not statements of historical fact. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of the Company and its management about future events. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of, or trends affecting, the Company will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance, achievements or trends may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to the effects of or changes in:

  • changes in interest rates;
  • general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of COVID-19;
  • the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios and changes therein;
  • demand for loan products and financial services in the Company’s market area;
  • the Company’s ability to manage its growth or implement its growth strategy;
  • the effectiveness of expense reduction plans;
  • the introduction of new lines of business or new products and services;
  • the Company’s ability to recruit and retain key employees;
  • the incremental cost and/or decreased revenues associated with exceeding $10 billion in assets;
  • real estate values in the Bank’s lending area;
  • an insufficient ACL;
  • changes in accounting principles;
  • the Company’s liquidity and capital positions;
  • concentrations of loans secured by real estate, particularly commercial real estate;
  • the effectiveness of the Company’s credit processes and management of the Company’s credit risk;
  • the Company’s ability to compete in the market for financial services and increased competition from fintech companies;
  • technological risks and developments, and cyber threats, attacks, or events;
  • the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts or public health events (such as COVID-19), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on supply chains and methods used to distribute products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company’s liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth;
  • the effect of steps the Company takes in response to COVID-19, the severity and duration of the pandemic, the uncertainty regarding new variants of COVID-19 that have emerged, the speed and efficacy of vaccine and treatment developments, the impact of loosening or tightening of government restrictions, the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides and the heightened impact it has on many of the risks described herein;
  • the discontinuation of LIBOR and its impact on the financial markets, and the Company’s ability to manage operational, legal and compliance risks related to the discontinuation of LIBOR and implementation of one or more alternate reference rates,
  • performance by the Company’s counterparties or vendors;
  • deposit flows;
  • the availability of financing and the terms thereof;
  • the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities;
  • legislative or regulatory changes and requirements, including the impact of the CARES Act, as amended by the CAA, and other legislative and regulatory reactions to COVID-19;
  • potential claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions, including litigation or actions arising from the Company’s participation in and administration of programs related to COVID-19, including, among other things, the CARES Act, as amended by the CAA;
  • the effects of changes in federal, state or local tax laws and regulations;
  • monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve;
  • changes to applicable accounting principles and guidelines; and
  • other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Please refer to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and related disclosures in other filings, which have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its businesses or operations. Readers are cautioned not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

                 
  As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 
     12/31/21    09/30/21    12/31/20 12/31/21 12/31/20 
Results of Operations (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) 
Interest and dividend income $ 147,456  $146,379  $161,847  $ 592,359  $653,454 
Interest expense   9,129   8,891   16,243    41,099   98,156 
Net interest income   138,327   137,488   145,604    551,260   555,298 
Provision for credit losses   (1,000)  (18,850)  (13,813)   (60,888)  87,141 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   139,327   156,338   159,417    612,148   468,157 
Noninterest income   36,417   29,938   32,241    125,806   131,486 
Noninterest expenses   119,944   95,343   121,668    419,195   413,349 
Income before income taxes   55,800   90,933   69,990    318,759   186,294 
Income tax expense   8,021   16,368   10,560    54,842   28,066 
Net income   47,779   74,565   59,430    263,917   158,228 
Dividends on preferred stock   2,967   2,967   2,967    11,868   5,658 
Net income available to common shareholders $ 44,812  $71,598  $56,463  $ 252,049  $152,570 
                 
Interest earned on earning assets (FTE) (1) $ 150,684  $149,543  $164,931  $ 604,950  $665,001 
Net interest income (FTE) (1)   141,555   140,652   148,688    563,851   566,845 
Total revenue (FTE) (1)   177,972   170,590   180,929    689,657   698,331 
Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (8)   66,199   72,074   77,776    284,779   300,790 
                 
Key Ratios                
Earnings per common share, diluted $0.59  $0.94  $0.72  $3.26  $1.93 
Return on average assets (ROA)  0.94 %   1.47 %   1.19 % 1.32 %   0.83%
Return on average equity (ROE)  6.98 %   10.88 %   8.82 % 9.68 %   6.14%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (2) (3)  11.98 %   18.79 %   15.60 % 16.72 %   11.18%
Efficiency ratio  68.64 %   56.95 %   68.41 % 61.91 %   60.19%
Net interest margin  3.03 %   3.05 %   3.25 % 3.08 %   3.26%
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)  3.10 %   3.12 %   3.32 % 3.15 %   3.32%
Yields on earning assets (FTE) (1)  3.30 %   3.31 %   3.69 % 3.38 %   3.90%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities  0.30 %   0.30 %   0.52 % 0.34 %   0.80%
Cost of deposits  0.12 %   0.14 %   0.30 % 0.16 %   0.51%
Cost of funds  0.20 %   0.19 %   0.37 % 0.23 %   0.58%
                 
Operating Measures (4)                
Adjusted operating earnings $ 56,784  $74,558  $76,493  $ 285,174  $179,838 
Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders   53,817   71,591   73,526    273,306   174,180 
Adjusted operating earnings per common share, diluted $0.71  $0.94  $0.93  $3.53  $2.21 
Adjusted operating ROA  1.11 %   1.47 %   1.54 % 1.43 %   0.94%
Adjusted operating ROE  8.30 %   10.88 %   11.36 % 10.46 %   6.98%
Adjusted operating ROTCE (2) (3)  14.25 %   18.79 %   20.07 % 18.07 %   12.64%
Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(7)  57.96 %   53.91 %   53.15 % 54.52 %   52.18%
                 
Per Share Data                
Earnings per common share, basic $0.59  $0.94  $0.72  $3.26  $1.93 
Earnings per common share, diluted  0.59   0.94   0.72   3.26   1.93 
Cash dividends paid per common share  0.28   0.28   0.25   1.09   1.00 
Market value per share  37.29   36.85   32.94   37.29   32.94 
Book value per common share  33.80   33.60   32.46   33.80   32.46 
Tangible book value per common share (2)  20.79   20.55   19.78   20.79   19.78 
Price to earnings ratio, diluted  15.93   9.88   11.50   11.44   17.07 
Price to book value per common share ratio  1.10   1.10   1.01   1.10   1.01 
Price to tangible book value per common share ratio (2)  1.79   1.79   1.67   1.79   1.67 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic   75,654,336   76,309,355   78,721,530    77,399,902   78,858,726 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted   75,667,759   76,322,736   78,740,351    77,417,801   78,875,668 
Common shares outstanding at end of period   75,663,648   75,645,031   78,729,212    75,663,648   78,729,212 


                 
  As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 
     12/31/21    09/30/21    12/31/20 12/31/21 12/31/20 
Capital Ratios (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) 
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (5)  10.24%   10.37%   10.26% 10.24%   10.26%
Tier 1 capital ratio (5)  11.33%   11.49%   11.39% 11.33%   11.39%
Total capital ratio (5)  14.18%   13.78%   14.00% 14.18%   14.00%
Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (5)  9.01%   8.97%   8.95% 9.01%   8.95%
Common equity to total assets  12.68%   12.68%   12.95% 12.68%   12.95%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)  8.20%   8.16%   8.31% 8.20%   8.31%
                 
Financial Condition                     
Assets $ 20,064,796 $19,935,657 $19,628,449 $ 20,064,796 $19,628,449 
Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs)   13,195,843  13,139,586  14,021,314   13,195,843  14,021,314 
Securities   4,186,475  3,807,723  3,180,052   4,186,475  3,180,052 
Earning Assets   18,030,138  17,795,784  17,624,618   18,030,138  17,624,618 
Goodwill   935,560  935,560  935,560   935,560  935,560 
Amortizable intangibles, net   43,312  46,537  57,185   43,312  57,185 
Deposits   16,611,068  16,622,160  15,722,765   16,611,068  15,722,765 
Borrowings   506,594  385,765  840,717   506,594  840,717 
Stockholders' equity   2,710,071  2,694,439  2,708,490   2,710,071  2,708,490 
Tangible common equity (2)   1,564,842  1,545,985  1,549,388   1,564,842  1,549,388 
                 
Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs                     
Construction and land development $ 862,236 $877,351 $925,798 $ 862,236 $925,798 
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   1,995,409  2,027,299  2,128,909   1,995,409  2,128,909 
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied   3,789,377  3,730,720  3,657,562   3,789,377  3,657,562 
Multifamily real estate   778,626  776,287  814,745   778,626  814,745 
Commercial & Industrial   2,542,243  2,580,190  3,263,460   2,542,243  3,263,460 
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial   607,337  624,347  671,949   607,337  671,949 
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer   816,524  822,971  822,866   816,524  822,866 
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving   560,796  557,803  596,996   560,796  596,996 
Auto   461,052  425,436  401,324   461,052  401,324 
Consumer   176,992  182,039  247,730   176,992  247,730 
Other Commercial   605,251  535,143  489,975   605,251  489,975 
Total loans held for investment $ 13,195,843 $13,139,586 $14,021,314 $ 13,195,843 $14,021,314 
                 
Deposits                     
NOW accounts $ 4,176,032 $4,016,505 $3,621,181 $ 4,176,032 $3,621,181 
Money market accounts   4,249,858  4,152,986  4,248,335   4,249,858  4,248,335 
Savings accounts   1,121,297  1,079,735  904,095   1,121,297  904,095 
Time deposits of $250,000 and over   452,193  546,199  654,224   452,193  654,224 
Other time deposits   1,404,364  1,497,897  1,926,227   1,404,364  1,926,227 
Time deposits   1,856,557  2,044,096  2,580,451   1,856,557  2,580,451 
Total interest-bearing deposits $ 11,403,744 $11,293,322 $11,354,062 $ 11,403,744 $11,354,062 
Demand deposits   5,207,324  5,328,838  4,368,703   5,207,324  4,368,703 
Total deposits $ 16,611,068 $16,622,160 $15,722,765 $ 16,611,068 $15,722,765 
                 
Averages                     
Assets $ 20,236,889 $20,056,570 $19,817,318 $ 19,977,551 $19,083,853 
Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs)   13,082,412  13,451,674  14,188,661   13,639,325  13,777,467 
Loans held for sale   26,775  30,035  59,312   39,031  53,016 
Securities   3,998,058  3,679,977  3,140,243   3,579,378  2,826,504 
Earning assets   18,138,285  17,910,389  17,801,490   17,903,671  17,058,795 
Deposits   16,861,219  16,718,144  15,896,149   16,541,286  14,950,295 
Time deposits   1,941,420  2,109,131  2,571,639   2,201,039  2,643,229 
Interest-bearing deposits   11,489,510  11,512,825  11,482,105   11,485,130  11,028,169 
Borrowings   445,344  395,984  891,699   453,452  1,215,676 
Interest-bearing liabilities   11,934,854  11,908,809  12,373,804   11,938,582  12,243,845 
Stockholders' equity   2,715,610  2,718,032  2,679,170   2,725,330  2,576,372 
Tangible common equity (2)   1,568,828  1,567,937  1,518,223   1,573,415  1,482,060 


                 
  As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 
     12/31/21    09/30/21    12/31/20 12/31/21 12/31/20 
Asset Quality (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) 
Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL)                     
Beginning balance, Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) $ 101,798  $118,261  $174,122  $ 160,540  $42,294 
Add: Day 1 impact from adoption of CECL              47,484 
Add: Recoveries   1,720   2,153   1,617    8,218   6,755 
Less: Charge-offs   2,231   2,266   3,386    10,083   18,193 
Add: Provision for loan losses   (1,500)  (16,350)  (11,813)   (58,888)  82,200 
Ending balance, ALLL $ 99,787  $101,798  $160,540  $ 99,787  $160,540 
                 
Beginning balance, Reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC) $ 7,500  $10,000  $12,000  $ 10,000  $900 
Add: Day 1 impact from adoption of CECL              4,160 
Add: Provision for unfunded commitments   500   (2,500)  (2,000)   (2,000)  4,940 
Ending balance, RUC $ 8,000  $7,500  $10,000  $ 8,000  $10,000 
Total ACL $ 107,787  $109,298  $170,540  $ 107,787  $170,540 
                 
ACL / total outstanding loans  0.82 %   0.83 %   1.22 % 0.82 %   1.22 %
ACL / total adjusted loans(9)  0.83 %   0.86 %   1.33 % 0.83 %   1.33 %
ALLL / total outstanding loans  0.76 %   0.77 %   1.14 % 0.76 %   1.14 %
ALLL / total adjusted loans(9)  0.76 %   0.80 %   1.25 %   0.76 %   1.25 %  
Net charge-offs / total average loans  0.02 %   0.00 %   0.05 % 0.01 %   0.08 %
Net charge-offs / total adjusted average loans(9)  0.02 %   0.00 %   0.06 % 0.01 %   0.09 %
Provision for loan losses/ total average loans  (0.05)%   (0.48)%   (0.33)% (0.43)%   0.60 %
Provision for loan losses/ total adjusted average loans(9)  (0.05)%   (0.51)%   (0.37)% (0.46)%   0.65 %
 `               
Nonperforming Assets (6)                     
Construction and land development $ 2,697  $2,710  $3,072  $ 2,697  $3,072 
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   5,637   7,786   7,128    5,637   7,128 
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied   3,641   4,174   2,317    3,641   2,317 
Multifamily real estate   113   113   33    113   33 
Commercial & Industrial   1,647   2,062   2,107    1,647   2,107 
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial   2,285   2,445   9,993    2,285   9,993 
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer   11,397   12,150   12,600    11,397   12,600 
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving   3,406   3,723   4,629    3,406   4,629 
Auto   223   255   500    223   500 
Consumer   54   54   69    54   69 
Nonaccrual loans $ 31,100  $35,472  $42,448  $ 31,100  $42,448 
Foreclosed property   1,696   1,696   2,773    1,696   2,773 
Total nonperforming assets (NPAs) $ 32,796  $37,168  $45,221  $ 32,796  $45,221 
Construction and land development $ 299  $304  $  $ 299  $ 
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   1,257   1,886   3,727    1,257   3,727 
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied   433   1,175   148    433   148 
Commercial & Industrial   1,897   1,256   1,114    1,897   1,114 
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial   990   1,091   1,560    990   1,560 
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer   3,013   2,462   5,699    3,013   5,699 
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving   882   2,474   826    882   826 
Auto   241   209   166    241   166 
Consumer   120   173   394    120   394 
Loans ≥ 90 days and still accruing $ 9,132  $11,030  $13,634  $ 9,132  $13,634 
Total NPAs and loans ≥ 90 days $ 41,928  $48,198  $58,855  $ 41,928  $58,855 
NPAs / total outstanding loans   0.25 %   0.28 %   0.32 %  0.25 %   0.32 %
NPAs / total adjusted loans(9)   0.25 %   0.29 %   0.35 %    0.25 %   0.35 %  
NPAs / total assets   0.16 %   0.19 %   0.23 %  0.16 %   0.23 %
ALLL / nonaccrual loans  320.86 %   286.98 %   378.20 % 320.86 %   378.20 %
ALLL/ nonperforming assets  304.27 %   273.89 %   355.01 % 304.27 %   355.01 %
                      


                 
  As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 
     12/31/21    09/30/21    12/31/20 12/31/21 12/31/20 
Past Due Detail (6) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) 
Construction and land development $ 1,357 $744 $1,903 $ 1,357 $1,903 
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   1,230  735  1,870   1,230  1,870 
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied   1,965  1,302  2,144   1,965  2,144 
Multifamily real estate   84    617   84  617 
Commercial & Industrial   1,161  11,089  1,848   1,161  1,848 
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial   1,844  807  2,227   1,844  2,227 
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer   3,368  406  10,182   3,368  10,182 
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving   1,493  1,092  2,975   1,493  2,975 
Auto   1,866  1,548  2,076   1,866  2,076 
Consumer   689  790  1,166   689  1,166 
Other Commercial   37  631  16   37  16 
Loans 30-59 days past due $ 15,094 $19,144 $27,024 $ 15,094 $27,024 
Construction and land development $ $58 $547 $ $547 
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   152  61  1,380   152  1,380 
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied   127  570  1,721   127  1,721 
Commercial & Industrial   1,438  3,328  1,190   1,438  1,190 
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial   272  698  818   272  818 
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer   2,925  2,188  1,533   2,925  1,533 
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving   363  587  1,044   363  1,044 
Auto   249  202  376   249  376 
Consumer   186  317  550   186  550 
Other Commercial    600       
Loans 60-89 days past due $ 5,712 $8,609 $9,159 $ 5,712 $9,159 
                 
Past Due and still accruing $ 29,938 $38,783 $49,817 $ 29,938 $49,817 
Past Due and still accruing / total loans   0.23%   0.30%   0.36%    0.23%   0.36%  
                 
Troubled Debt Restructurings                     
Performing $ 10,313 $11,335 $13,961 $ 10,313 $13,961 
Nonperforming   7,642  7,365  6,655   7,642  6,655 
Total troubled debt restructurings $ 17,955 $18,700 $20,616 $ 17,955 $20,616 
                 
Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP)                     
Net interest income (FTE) (1)                     
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 138,327 $137,488 $145,604 $ 551,260 $555,298 
FTE adjustment   3,228  3,164  3,084   12,591  11,547 
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 141,555 $140,652 $148,688 $ 563,851 $566,845 
Noninterest income (GAAP)   36,417  29,938  32,241   125,806  131,486 
Total revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 177,972 $170,590 $180,929 $ 689,657 $698,331 
                 
Average earning assets $ 18,138,285 $17,910,389 $17,801,490 $ 17,903,671 $17,058,795 
Net interest margin  3.03%   3.05%   3.25% 3.08%   3.26%
Net interest margin (FTE)  3.10%   3.12%   3.32% 3.15%   3.32%
                 
Tangible Assets (2)                     
Ending assets (GAAP) $ 20,064,796 $19,935,657 $19,628,449 $ 20,064,796 $19,628,449 
Less: Ending goodwill   935,560  935,560  935,560   935,560  935,560 
Less: Ending amortizable intangibles   43,312  46,537  57,185   43,312  57,185 
Ending tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 19,085,924 $18,953,560 $18,635,704 $ 19,085,924 $18,635,704 
                 
Tangible Common Equity (2)                     
Ending equity (GAAP) $ 2,710,071 $2,694,439 $2,708,490 $ 2,710,071 $2,708,490 
Less: Ending goodwill   935,560  935,560  935,560   935,560  935,560 
Less: Ending amortizable intangibles   43,312  46,537  57,185   43,312  57,185 
Less: Perpetual preferred stock   166,357  166,357  166,357   166,357  166,357 
Ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,564,842 $1,545,985 $1,549,388 $ 1,564,842 $1,549,388 
                 
Average equity (GAAP) $ 2,715,610 $2,718,032 $2,679,170 $ 2,725,330 $2,576,372 
Less: Average goodwill   935,560  935,560  935,560   935,560  935,560 
Less: Average amortizable intangibles   44,866  48,179  59,031   49,999  65,094 
Less: Average perpetual preferred stock   166,356  166,356  166,356   166,356  93,658 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,568,828 $1,567,937 $1,518,223 $ 1,573,415 $1,482,060 
                 
ROTCE (2)(3)                
Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP) $ 44,812 $71,598 $56,463 $ 252,049 $152,570 
Plus: Amortization of intangibles, tax effected   2,548  2,671  3,079   10,984  13,093 
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles (non-GAAP) $ 47,360 $74,269 $59,542 $ 263,033 $165,663 
                 
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE)  11.98%   18.79%   15.60%   16.72%   11.18%  


                 
  As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 
   12/31/21   09/30/21  12/31/20  12/31/21  12/31/20 
  (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) 
Operating Measures (4)                     
Net income (GAAP) $ 47,779  $74,565  $59,430  $ 263,917  $158,228  
Plus: Net loss related to balance sheet repositioning, net of tax        16,440    11,609   25,979  
Less: Gain on sale of securities, net of tax     7       69   9,712  
Less: Gain on Visa, Inc. Class B common stock, net of tax   4,058          4,058     
Plus: Branch closing and facility consolidation costs, net of tax   13,063      623    13,775   5,343  
Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP)   56,784   74,558   76,493    285,174   179,838  
Less: Dividends on preferred stock   2,967   2,967   2,967    11,868   5,658  
Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 53,817  $71,591  $73,526  $ 273,306  $174,180  
                 
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 119,944  $95,343  $121,668  $ 419,195  $413,349  
Less: Amortization of intangible assets   3,225   3,381   3,897    13,904   16,574  
Less: Losses related to balance sheet repositioning        20,810    14,695   31,116  
Less: Branch closing and facility consolidation costs   16,536      789    17,437   6,764  
Adjusted operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 100,183  $91,962  $96,172  $ 373,159  $358,895  
                 
Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 36,417  $29,938  $32,241  $ 125,806  $131,486  
Plus: Losses related to balance sheet repositioning              (1,769) 
Less: Gain on sale of securities     9       87   12,294  
Less: Gain on Visa, Inc. Class B common stock   5,137          5,137     
Adjusted operating noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 31,280  $29,929  $32,241  $ 120,582  $120,961  
                 
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $ 141,555  $140,652  $148,688  $ 563,851  $566,845  
Adjusted operating noninterest income (non-GAAP)   31,280   29,929   32,241    120,582   120,961  
Total adjusted revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $ 172,835  $170,581  $180,929  $ 684,433  $687,806  
                 
Efficiency ratio  68.64 %   56.95 %   68.41 % 61.91 %   60.19 %
Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(7)  57.96 %   53.91 %   53.15 % 54.52 %   52.18 %
                 
Operating ROTCE (2)(3)(4)                     
Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 53,817  $71,591  $73,526  $ 273,306  $174,180  
Plus: Amortization of intangibles, tax effected   2,548   2,671   3,079    10,984   13,093  
Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles (non-GAAP) $ 56,365  $74,262  $76,605  $ 284,290  $187,273  
                 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,568,828  $1,567,937  $1,518,223  $ 1,573,415  $1,482,060  
Adjusted operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  14.25 %   18.79 %   20.07 % 18.07 %   12.64 %
                 
Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (8)                
Net income (GAAP) $ 47,779  $74,565  $59,430  $ 263,917  $158,228  
Plus: Provision for credit losses   (1,000)  (18,850)  (13,813)   (60,888)  87,141  
Plus: Income tax expense   8,021   16,368   10,560    54,842   28,066  
Plus: Net loss related to balance sheet repositioning        20,810    14,695   32,885  
Less: Gain on sale of securities     9       87   12,294  
Less: Gain on Visa, Inc. Class B common stock   5,137          5,137     
Plus: Branch closing and facility consolidation costs   16,536      789    17,437   6,764  
Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) $ 66,199  $72,074  $77,776  $ 284,779  $300,790  
Less: Dividends on preferred stock   2,967   2,967   2,967    11,868   5,658  
Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 63,232  $69,107  $74,809  $ 272,911  $295,132  
                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted   75,667,759   76,322,736   78,740,351    77,417,801   78,875,668  
Pre-tax pre-provision earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.84  $0.91  $0.95  $ 3.53  $3.74  
                 
Adjusted Loans (9)                
Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) (GAAP) $ 13,195,843  $13,139,586  $14,021,314  $ 13,195,843  $14,021,314  
Less: PPP adjustments (net of deferred fees and costs)   150,363   466,609   1,179,522    150,363   1,179,522  
Total adjusted loans (non-GAAP) $ 13,045,480  $12,672,977  $12,841,792  $ 13,045,480  $12,841,792  
                 
Average loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) (GAAP) $ 13,082,412  $13,451,674  $14,188,661  $ 13,639,325  $13,777,467  
Less: Average PPP adjustments (net of deferred fees and costs)   288,204   687,259   1,445,602    864,814   1,091,921  
Total adjusted average loans (non-GAAP) $ 12,794,208  $12,764,415  $12,743,059  $ 12,774,511  $12,685,546  


                 
  As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 
   12/31/21   09/30/21  12/31/20  12/31/21 12/31/20 
  (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) 
Mortgage Origination Held for Sale Volume (10)                
Refinance Volume $ 46,575 $49,154 $165,042 $ 287,976 $469,037 
Purchase Volume   71,969  93,819  83,214   322,492  293,905 
Total Mortgage loan originations held for sale $ 118,544 $142,973 $248,256 $ 610,468 $762,942 
% of originations held for sale that are refinances  39.3%   34.4% 66.5% 47.2%   61.5%
                 
Wealth                  
Assets under management (AUM) $ 6,741,022 $6,377,518 $5,865,264 $ 6,741,022 $5,865,264 
                 
Other Data                  
End of period full-time employees   1,876  1,918  1,879   1,876  1,879 
Number of full-service branches   130  130  134   130  134 
Number of automatic transaction machines (ATMs)   148  149  156   148  156 

 

(1)These are non-GAAP financial measures. Net interest income (FTE) and total adjusted revenue (FTE), which are used in computing net interest margin (FTE) and adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE), respectively, provide valuable additional insight into the net interest margin and the efficiency ratio by adjusting for differences in tax treatment of interest income sources. The entire FTE adjustment is attributable to interest income on earning assets, which is used in computing yield on earning assets. Interest expense and the related cost of interest-bearing liabilities and cost of funds ratios are not affected by the FTE components.
(2)These are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible assets and tangible common equity are used in the calculation of certain profitability, capital, and per share ratios. The Company believes tangible assets, tangible common equity and the related ratios are meaningful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which the Company believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and its ability to absorb potential losses.
(3)These are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that ROTCE is a meaningful supplement to GAAP financial measures and useful to investors because it measures the performance of a business consistently across time without regard to whether components of the business were acquired or developed internally.
(4)These are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted operating measures exclude the gains or losses related to balance sheet repositioning (principally composed of gains and losses on debt extinguishment), gains or losses on sale of securities, gains on the sale of Visa, Inc. Class B common stock, as well as branch closing and facility consolidation costs (principally composed of real estate, leases and other assets write downs, gains or losses on related real estate sales, as well as severance associated with branch closing and corporate expense reduction initiatives). The Company believes these non-GAAP adjusted measures provide investors with important information about the continuing economic results of the organization’s operations. Prior periods reflect adjustments for previously announced branch closing and corporate expense reduction initiatives.
(5)All ratios at December 31, 2021 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company’s filing of its FR Y9-C. All other periods are presented as filed.
(6)These balances reflect the impact of the CARES Act and the Joint Guidance, which provides relief for TDR designations and also provides guidance on past due reporting for modified loans.
(7)The adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) excludes the amortization of intangible assets, gains or losses on sale of securities, gains on the sale of Visa, Inc. Class B common stock, gains or losses related to balance sheet repositioning (principally composed of gains and losses on debt extinguishment), as well as branch closing and facility consolidation costs. This measure is similar to the measure utilized by the Company when analyzing corporate performance and is also similar to the measure utilized for incentive compensation. The Company believes this adjusted measure provides investors with important information about the combined economic results of the organization’s operations. Prior periods reflect adjustments for previously announced branch closing and corporate expense reduction initiatives.
(8)This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted earnings excludes the provision for credit losses, which can fluctuate significantly from period-to-period under the CECL methodology, income tax expense, gains or losses related to balance sheet repositioning (principally composed of gains and losses on debt extinguishment), gains or losses on sale of securities, gains on the sale of Visa, Inc. Class B common stock, as well as branch closing and facility consolidation costs. The Company believes this adjusted measure provides investors with important information about the combined economic results of the organization’s operations. Prior periods reflect adjustments for previously announced branch closing and corporate expense reduction initiatives.
(9)These are non-GAAP financial measures. PPP adjustment impact excludes the SBA guaranteed loans funded during 2020 and 2021. The Company believes loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP is useful to investors as it provides more clarity on the Company’s organic growth. The Company also believes that the related non-GAAP financial measures of past due loans still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP, are useful to investors as loans originated under the PPP carry an SBA guarantee. The Company believes that the ALLL as a percentage of loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP, is useful to investors because of the size of the Company’s PPP originations and the impact of the embedded credit enhancement provided by the SBA guarantee.
(10)Periods ended December 31, 2020 have been restated to adjust for certain mortgage loans held for investment that were previously included.


ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

          
 December 31, September 30, December 31, 
 2021 2021 2020 
ASSETS(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) 
Cash and cash equivalents:         
Cash and due from banks$ 180,963 $255,648 $172,307 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  618,714  807,225  318,974 
Federal funds sold  2,824  377  2,013 
Total cash and cash equivalents  802,501  1,063,250  493,294 
Securities available for sale, at fair value  3,481,650  3,195,176  2,540,419 
Securities held to maturity, at carrying value  628,000  535,722  544,851 
Restricted stock, at cost  76,825  76,825  94,782 
Loans held for sale, at fair value  20,861  35,417  96,742 
Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs  13,195,843  13,139,586  14,021,314 
Less: allowance for loan and lease losses  99,787  101,798  160,540 
Total loans held for investment, net  13,096,056  13,037,788  13,860,774 
Premises and equipment, net  134,808  159,588  163,829 
Goodwill  935,560  935,560  935,560 
Amortizable intangibles, net  43,312  46,537  57,185 
Bank owned life insurance  431,517  430,341  326,892 
Other assets  413,706  419,453  514,121 
Total assets$ 20,064,796 $19,935,657 $19,628,449 
LIABILITIES         
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits$ 5,207,324 $5,328,838 $4,368,703 
Interest-bearing deposits  11,403,744  11,293,322  11,354,062 
Total deposits  16,611,068  16,622,160  15,722,765 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  117,870  95,181  100,888 
Other short-term borrowings     250,000 
Long-term borrowings  388,724  290,584  489,829 
Other liabilities  237,063  233,293  356,477 
Total liabilities  17,354,725  17,241,218  16,919,959 
Commitments and contingencies         
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY         
Preferred stock, $10.00 par value  173  173  173 
Common stock, $1.33 par value  100,101  100,062  104,169 
Additional paid-in capital  1,807,368  1,804,617  1,917,081 
Retained earnings  783,794  760,164  616,052 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  18,635  29,423  71,015 
Total stockholders' equity  2,710,071  2,694,439  2,708,490 
 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$ 20,064,796 $19,935,657 $19,628,449 
          
Common shares outstanding  75,663,648  75,645,031  78,729,212 
Common shares authorized  200,000,000  200,000,000  200,000,000 
Preferred shares outstanding  17,250  17,250  17,250 
Preferred shares authorized  500,000  500,000  500,000 


ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

               
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
 2021
 2021
 2020
 2021
 2020
 (unaudited)
 (unaudited)
 (unaudited)
 (unaudited)
 (audited)
Interest and dividend income:              
Interest and fees on loans$ 125,195  $124,999  $142,108  $ 508,770  $574,871
Interest on deposits in other banks  401   291   117    855   1,270
Interest and dividends on securities:              
Taxable  11,757   11,230   10,414    43,859   43,585
Nontaxable  10,103   9,859   9,208    38,875   33,728
Total interest and dividend income  147,456   146,379   161,847    592,359   653,454
Interest expense:              
Interest on deposits  4,915   5,837   12,000    27,117   75,943
Interest on short-term borrowings  17   22   93    108   1,691
Interest on long-term borrowings  4,197   3,032   4,150    13,874   20,522
Total interest expense  9,129   8,891   16,243    41,099   98,156
Net interest income  138,327   137,488   145,604    551,260   555,298
Provision for credit losses  (1,000)  (18,850)  (13,813)   (60,888)  87,141
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  139,327   156,338   159,417    612,148   468,157
Noninterest income:              
Service charges on deposit accounts  7,808   7,198   6,702    27,122   25,251
Other service charges, commissions and fees  1,625   1,534   1,692    6,595   6,292
Interchange fees  2,027   2,203   1,884    8,279   7,184
Fiduciary and asset management fees  7,239   7,029   6,107    27,562   23,650
Mortgage banking income  3,330   4,818   9,113    21,022   25,857
Gains on securities transactions    9       87   12,294
Bank owned life insurance income  3,286   2,727   2,057    11,488   9,554
Loan-related interest rate swap fees  1,443   1,102   2,704    5,620   15,306
Other operating income  9,659   3,318   1,982    18,031   6,098
Total noninterest income  36,417   29,938   32,241    125,806   131,486
Noninterest expenses:              
Salaries and benefits  57,970   53,534   57,649    214,929   206,662
Occupancy expenses  7,013   7,251   7,043    28,718   28,841
Furniture and equipment expenses  4,031   4,040   3,881    15,950   14,923
Technology and data processing  8,543   7,534   6,742    30,200   25,929
Professional services  4,680   3,792   3,797    17,841   13,007
Marketing and advertising expense  2,545   2,548   2,473    9,875   9,886
FDIC assessment premiums and other insurance  2,684   2,172   2,393    9,482   9,971
Other taxes  4,436   4,432   4,119    17,740   16,483
Loan-related expenses  1,715   1,503   2,004    7,004   9,515
Amortization of intangible assets  3,225   3,381   3,897    13,904   16,574
Loss on debt extinguishment       20,810    14,695   31,116
Other expenses  23,102   5,156   6,860    38,857   30,442
Total noninterest expenses  119,944   95,343   121,668    419,195   413,349
Income before income taxes  55,800   90,933   69,990    318,759   186,294
Income tax expense  8,021   16,368   10,560    54,842   28,066
Net income$ 47,779  $74,565  $59,430    263,917   158,228
Dividends on preferred stock  2,967   2,967   2,967    11,868   5,658
Net income available to common shareholders$ 44,812  $71,598  $56,463  $ 252,049  $152,570
               
Basic earnings per common share$0.59  $0.94  $0.72  $3.26  $1.93
Diluted earnings per common share$0.59  $0.94  $0.72  $3.26  $1.93


AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

                
 For the Quarter Ended
 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021
 Average
Balance		    Interest
Income /
Expense (1)		    Yield /
Rate (1)(2)		    Average
Balance		    Interest
Income /
Expense (1)		    Yield /
Rate (1)(2)
      (unaudited)       (unaudited)
Assets:               
Securities:               
Taxable$ 2,492,935  $ 11,757 1.87% $2,248,478  $11,230 1.98%
Tax-exempt  1,505,123    12,788 3.37%  1,431,499   12,480 3.46%
 Total securities  3,998,058    24,545 2.44%  3,679,977   23,710 2.56%
Loans, net (3) (4)  13,082,412    125,505 3.81%  13,451,674   125,290 3.70%
Other earning assets  1,057,815    634 0.24%  778,738   543 0.28%
Total earning assets$ 18,138,285  $ 150,684 3.30% $17,910,389  $149,543 3.31%
Allowance for loan and lease losses  (99,940)       (117,414)     
Total non-earning assets  2,198,544        2,263,595      
Total assets$ 20,236,889       $20,056,570      
                
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:               
Interest-bearing deposits:               
Transaction and money market accounts$ 8,447,579  $ 1,208 0.06% $8,345,410  $1,501 0.07%
Regular savings  1,100,511    56 0.02%  1,058,284   55 0.02%
Time deposits (5)  1,941,420    3,651 0.75%  2,109,131   4,281 0.81%
Total interest-bearing deposits   11,489,510    4,915 0.17%  11,512,825   5,837 0.20%
Other borrowings (6)  445,344    4,214 3.75%  395,984   3,054 3.06%
Total interest-bearing liabilities$ 11,934,854  $ 9,129 0.30% $11,908,809  $8,891 0.30%
                
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:               
Demand deposits  5,371,709        5,205,319      
Other liabilities  214,716        224,410      
 Total liabilities$ 17,521,279       $17,338,538      
Stockholders' equity  2,715,610        2,718,032      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$ 20,236,889       $20,056,570      
Net interest income   $ 141,555      $140,652  
                
Interest rate spread      3.00%       3.01%
Cost of funds      0.20%       0.19%
Net interest margin      3.10%       3.12%


(1)Income and yields are reported on a taxable equivalent basis using the statutory federal corporate tax rate of 21%.
(2)Rates and yields are annualized and calculated from actual, not rounded amounts in thousands, which appear above.
(3)Nonaccrual loans are included in average loans outstanding.
(4)Interest income on loans includes $4.4 million and $4.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively, in accretion of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.
(5)Interest expense on time deposits includes amortization of $11,000 and $8,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively, for the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.
(6)Interest expense on borrowings includes $203,000 for both the three months ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, in amortization of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.


