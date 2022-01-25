ParcelPal Announces Profitable October and November 2021, with Expected Profitable December 2021, for the Second Year in a Row, Continuing its Trend in Operating Improvement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (the “Company” or “ParcelPal”), (OTC:PTNYF) (CSE:PKG) (FSE:PT0) is pleased to announce that for the months of October and November 2021, it had achieved its second consecutive year of back to back operationally profitable months. We also believe December 2021 will be operationally profitable, leading to what we anticipate will be an operationally profitable 4th Quarter. The 4th Quarter of 2020 was the first time the Company had ever achieved an operating profit in a quarter, and we anticipate Q4 2021 will be similarly successful, but with higher revenues and lower costs. We note that these preliminary results are unaudited and subject to a full quarterly financial review, but the point remains the same, the Company is increasing gross revenues with continually improved margins, which is a major positive for any operating company.



CEO Rich Wheeless stated, “We continue to increase our margins, scale the business and execute on our growth and expansion plan. The byproduct of our efforts has been attaining a much bigger and more geographically diverse Company, which we plan to continue. This combination of signing more profitable contracts, moving into new industries and the expansion into the U.S. market has led to a much stronger organization. I look forward to further strong growth and continuing our drive into 2022.”

The Company looks forward to providing additional material updates in the coming days and weeks.

About ParcelPal Logistics Inc.

ParcelPal is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company that specializes in last-mile delivery service and logistics solutions. We are a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in major Canadian cities including Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto, and now in the western region of the United States. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.

