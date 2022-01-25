Otonomy Announces Multiple Presentations at Association for Research in Otolaryngology Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced multiple presentations at the upcoming Association for Research in Otolaryngology (ARO) 45th Annual MidWinter Meeting, to be held virtually during February.



Otonomy is participating in a workshop entitled “Translational delivery approaches for inner ear therapies” that will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET on February 11. The Otonomy presentation topic and presenter are as follows:

“Factors in intratympanic drug delivery for the inner ear” by Bonnie Jacques, Ph.D.



All other presentations are posters that will be available for registered attendees via the conference website beginning on February 1.

Poster presentations by Otonomy authors:

“OTO-825 gene therapy rescues hearing loss and cochlear degeneration in a clinically relevant inducible mouse model of GJB2 congenital hearing loss” by Mathur et al. (poster #323)





“AAV-mediated gene therapy with OTO-825 rescues hearing loss and cochlear degeneration in a clinically relevant tissue specific mouse model of GJB2 congenital hearing loss” by Uribe et al. (poster #330)





“Identification and characterization of a novel therapeutic class of otoprotectants for the prevention of cisplatin-induced hearing loss”, poster by Fernandez et al. (poster #527)



Poster presentations by Otonomy collaborators:

“The Trkb-selective agonist monoclonal antibody M3 promotes in vivo spiral ganglion cell survival in deafened guinea pigs” by Vink et al. (poster #514)





“Development of an enhanced screening assay to distinguish between hair cell regeneration and otoprotection” by Singh et al. (poster #751)



About Otonomy

Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs with a focus on hearing loss and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com.

Contacts:

Media Inquiries:

Spectrum Science

Chloé-Anne Ramsey

Vice President

404.865.3601

cramsey@spectrumscience.com

Investor Inquiries:

Westwicke ICR

Robert H. Uhl

Managing Director

858.356.5932

robert.uhl@westwicke.com