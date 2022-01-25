New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plant-Based Protein Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221928/?utm_source=GNW

The global jute bags market is expected to grow from $1.94 billion in 2021 to $2.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.8%.



The jute bag market consists of sales of jute packaging bag products by entities (organization, partnerships, and sole-traders) that are biodegradable, durable, low cost, and high strength bags.Jute bags are made from natural fiber and offer environmental advantages including good insulation, moderate moisture retention, and low thermal conductivity.



Jute bags are available in two different varieties jute sack bags and jute shopping bags.



The main types of jute bags are jute sack bags and jute shopping bags.Jute sack bags are highly capable bags used for packing heavy food items and are able of carrying hundred kilograms of weight.



Jute sack bags are sold in different names including burlap bag, gunny bags and other.Jute bags are sold in different price ranges such as premium, mass and is used for household, commercial purposes.



The different end users include retail and Institutional.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the jute bags market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The bioplastic jute poly bag is a key trend gaining the popularity in the jute bags market.The bioplastic jute poly bag can be used in place of polythene bags.



It can be used for a variety of things, including garment packaging, packing rice, sugar, red gram and even dairy milk packaging when there is no risk of contamination or poor quality.For instance, in 2021, a Bangladeshi scientist has developed a bioplastic jute poly bag.



The bag is constructed of off jute polymer and is comparable in quality to a polythene bag. It is 100% eco-friendly, reusable, and can be merged with soil in 3–4 months.



Rising popularity and demand for environment-friendly products are contributing to the growth of the jute bags market.The eco-friendly packaging products are developed on large scale due to changes in the behaviour and thoughts of the consumer.



Companies all over the world are paying attention to eco-friendly packaging as it reduces shipping costs, promotes a positive brand image, is recyclable and sustainable. For example, according to the survey conducted by The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol in 2021, 61% of brands and companies stated that their demand for environmentally friendly goods has increased. Therefore, the rising popularity and demand for environmentally friendly products is expected to drive the growth of the jute bags market in the coming years.



In November 2019, Hindalco Industries Ltd. formed a partnership with Jute Corporate of India to launch the first aluminum-foil-laminated jute bags for Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The partnership aided Jute Corporation of India in finding an innovative and sustainable solution to plastic waste in the form of jute bags, thereby expanding their business prospects. Hindalco is an India-based producer of aluminum foil laminated jute bags to industries across India.



The countries covered in the Jute Bags market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

