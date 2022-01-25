Cloud Database Demand Spurs 198% Growth for ScyllaDB

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScyllaDB, the database for data-intensive apps that require high performance and low latency, today announced that the company achieved 106% overall year-over-year growth in net new ARR. The majority of this growth came from Scylla Cloud, the company’s Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) , which grew 198% over 2021.



The impressive 2021 results were a direct response to the growing number of game-changing organizations challenged with scaling for rapid data growth. The ScyllaDB database – which is available in open source, enterprise, and cloud options – features deep architectural advancements that enable consistently high performance at extreme scale and efficiency. It is increasingly the database of choice for hard-core engineers who have experienced the constraints of the first generation of NoSQL databases (e.g. Apache Cassandra, MongoDB) and require a fundamentally different approach to powering their applications.

Notable 2021 milestones include:

Welcoming industry leaders across social media, food delivery, travel planning, exercise tracking, telecom, adtech, and cybersecurity as new customers

Launching Scylla Cloud on GCP in addition to AWS

Offering Scylla Cloud and Scylla Enterprise on AWS Marketplace

Introducing the industry’s first fully-managed NoSQL DBaaS that runs in the customer’s own cloud account (BYOA)

Achieving record enrollment and engagement in Scylla University , which achieved a 165% increase in certifications year-over-year

vs CockroachDB and Apache Cassandra 4.0 Recognizing the accomplishments of users such as Zillow, GE Healthcare, Disney+ Hotstar, and Fanatics with ScyllaDB User Awards

Launching P99CONF , a highly-interactive virtual conference that attracted 5K developers obsessed with P99 percentiles and high-performance, low-latency applications

“One interesting business impact of COVID is the dramatic increase in the demand to build and accelerate data-intensive applications,” explained ScyllaDB CEO and co-founder Dor Laor. “As the expectations for online services surged across B2B as well as B2C, the need for organizations to become digitally efficient increased significantly. This drove major growth across all our products. For our organization, one of the most notable impacts of 2021 was increased demand from industry disruptors: organizations leveraging data to change the game (for example, Discord, Disney+ Hotstar, Expedia, FireEye, and Zillow). They select ScyllaDB because of our ability to deliver consistent high performance with ultra-low latency.”

Scylla Summit 2022

Scylla Summit 2022 will be unveiling more details about the company’s progress as well as a broad array of expert perspectives on what’s ahead in this next tech cycle (cloud infrastructure, distributed databases, event streaming, and more). The conference, which occurs on February 9 and 10, is virtual, free, and highly interactive. In addition to ScyllaDB leaders and engineers, it features speakers from:

AWS

Oxide Computer Company

Palo Alto Networks

Amdocs

Rakuten

IOTA

Confluent



Register at https://www.scylladb.com/scylla-summit-2022/ to attend live or to unlock full access to the on-demand session recordings plus the speakers’ slide decks.

About ScyllaDB

ScyllaDB is the database for data-intensive apps that require high performance and low latency. It enables teams to harness the ever-increasing computing power of modern infrastructures – eliminating barriers to scale as data grows. Unlike any other database, ScyllaDB is built with deep architectural advancements that enable exceptional end-user experiences at radically lower costs. Over 400 game-changing companies like Disney+ Hotstar, Expedia, FireEye, Discord, Crypto.com, Zillow, Starbucks, Comcast, and Samsung use ScyllaDB for their toughest database challenges. ScyllaDB is available as free open source software, a fully-supported enterprise product, and a fully managed service on multiple cloud providers. For more information: For more information: ScyllaDB.com

Media Contact:

