WTW celebrates new name and Nasdaq ticker symbol with market opening ceremony

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the recent announcement by Willis Towers Watson to rebrand as WTW, combined with the company’s new Nasdaq ticker symbol (NASDAQ: WTW), the company today led Nasdaq’s market opening bell ringing ceremony.

Speaking from the Nasdaq podium, WTW CEO, Carl Hess, said, “Since 2016 we have been known as Willis Towers Watson, the combination of Willis and Towers Watson. Now we move forward as WTW, both a celebration of our rich history and the promise of our unified future as One WTW.

“I’m incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made as a company, under the banner of different names throughout our remarkable history. Today WTW is more than the product of any one individual’s contributions – it’s the result of nearly 200 years of collective minds, working together in various ways, bringing diverse perspectives, and influencing who we are, what we do and what we will be.”

