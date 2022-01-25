New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Geothermal Power Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221925/?utm_source=GNW



The Geothermal Power Market Report 2022-2032: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



The Binary Cycle Power Plants Segment is Expected to Grow Significantly



The water or steam beneath the soil never comes into direct contact with the turbines in binary cycle power plants. Instead, geothermal power water is pushed via a heat exchanger, where it warms a second liquid-like isobutene (which boils at a lower temperature than water). This second liquid is converted into steam, which drives the generator’s turbines. The first liquid is recycled through the turbine and back into the heat exchanger, where it can be utilised again, while the second liquid is recycled into the soil through the injection well.



Global Geothermal Power Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Resource Type

• Convective Hydrothermal

• Sedimentary Basin

• Geopressured

• Radiogenic

• Solidified Hot Dry Rock

• Part Still Molten Magma

• Other Resource Type



Global Geothermal Power Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Technology

• Ground Source Heat Pumps

• Direct-Use Geothermal Power

• Deep Geothermal Power Systems

• Enhanced Geothermal Power Systems



Global Geothermal Power Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by End-User

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Others



Global Geothermal Power Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Power Station Type

• Dry Steam Power Stations

• Flash Steam Power Stations

• Binary Cycle Power Stations



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:

• Americas Geothermal Power Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• U.S. Geothermal Power Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Costa Rica Geothermal Power Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Mexico Geothermal Power Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• El Salvador Geothermal Power Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Nicaragua Geothermal Power Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Guatemala Geothermal Power Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Americas Geothermal Power Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Europe Geothermal Power Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• Italy Geothermal Power Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Iceland Geothermal Power Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Russia Geothermal Power Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Germany Geothermal Power Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• France Geothermal Power Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Europe Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Asia Pacific Geothermal Power Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• Indonesia Geothermal Power Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Philippines Geothermal Power Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• New Zealand Geothermal Power Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Japan Geothermal Power Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• China Geothermal Power Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Asia Pacific Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• LAMEA Geothermal Power Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• Kenya Geothermal Power Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Turkey Geothermal Power Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Ethiopia Geothermal Power Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Geothermal Power Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Atlas Copco

• Ansaldo Energia S.P.A

• BHE

• Calpine Corporation

• Chevron Corporation

• ElectraTherm Inc.

• ENEL SPA

• Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

• General Electric

• Halliburton

• Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

• KenGen

• Mitsubishi Corporation

• Ormat Technologies Inc

• Pertamina

• Terra-Gen

• Toshiba Corporation



Overall world revenue for Geothermal Power Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of power generation the market will surpass 16.94 GWe in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



