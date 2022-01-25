Trinity University in Texas Earns Carnegie Reclassification Making it a National Liberal Arts College with U.S. News & World Report

San Antonio, TX, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity University in Texas announced that the Carnegie Commission on Higher Education has reclassified the institution as a Baccalaureate Arts and Sciences College. Trinity was formerly classified as a Small Master’s Institution by Carnegie, a marker for how the U.S. News & World Report (USNWR) assigns university rankings.

Carnegie's previous classification led to the USNWR ranking Trinity as a "Regional University" in the West. Last fall, they ranked Trinity as No. 1 in the West for America's Best Colleges in 2022 for the 29th time in 30 years. Trinity's new standing is a critical first step in its vision to become recognized by USNWR as a top National Liberal Arts College.

“Trinity faculty, staff, students, and alumni advocated for this reclassification so that we may champion the liberal arts alongside our peers nationally,” said Trinity President Danny Anderson.

Trinity University is one of the nation's top private undergraduate institutions and is one of only three national liberal arts colleges in Texas. It is also home to a diverse student population, which is reflective of San Antonio and the Southwest. The university is known for its superior academic quality, personalized attention from outstanding faculty, exceptional resources, real-world preparation, and vibrant campus life.

Trinity is unique in its interdisciplinary focus, which amplifies the value and intentions of a liberal arts education. As such, students with interests in STEM, entrepreneurship, and business may pursue those areas of study—while grounded in a liberal arts framework, helping prepare tomorrow’s leaders with a more comprehensive and humanistic lens through which to evaluate their impact on the world.

Through continuous philanthropic investments from alumni, Trinity continues to improve student outcomes and address aging infrastructure, while also supporting contemporary hands-on teaching, research, and active learning.

“Because we believe that access to the liberal arts and sciences is more important than ever, we are raising our voices to join those of other national liberal arts colleges that speak to the demands and opportunities facing today’s students,” said Anderson. “Building bridges between our institutions lifts us all as we pursue new horizons in higher education.”

###

ABOUT TRINITY UNIVERSITY

Trinity University is a premier liberal arts institution known for its superior academic quality, personalized attention from outstanding faculty, exceptional resources, real-world preparation, and vibrant campus life. For 150 years, our resilience, enterprise, and creative vision have driven us in unwavering pursuit of new challenges. Carried by this momentum, we redefine the liberal arts by cultivating a community of lifelong learners. Trinity’s 2,500 undergraduate and graduate students come from 48 states and 57 countries. Students choose from 49 majors, 61 minors, and five master’s degrees. With our combined talents, strengths, ambitions, and passions, we are doing more than waiting for a brighter tomorrow: We’re making a better one today. Discover more about Trinity University.

ABOUT THE CARNEGIE CLASSIFICATION®

The Carnegie Classification® has been the leading framework for recognizing and describing institutional diversity in U.S. higher education for the past four and a half decades. Starting in 1970, the Carnegie Commission on Higher Education developed a classification of colleges and universities to support its program of research and policy analysis. Derived from empirical data on colleges and universities, the Carnegie Classification was originally published in 1973, and subsequently updated in 1976, 1987, 1994, 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2018 and 2021 to reflect changes among colleges and universities. This framework has been widely used in the study of higher education, both as a way to represent and control for institutional differences, and also in the design of research studies to ensure adequate representation of sampled institutions, students, or faculty.

Attachment