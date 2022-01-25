Avocor Expands Its Ecosystem of Collaboration Partners Through Strategic Partnership With Miro

WILSONVILLE, Ore., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocor, one of the fastest-growing global interactive display and video conferencing companies, announced today its strategic partnership with Miro, the online platform accelerating innovation through visual collaboration, to explore the joint development of an optimized user experience on Avocor Devices.

Through this strategic partnership, Avocor and Miro plan to deliver innovation and industry leadership by solving the complexities of today's new hybrid work environments across interactive displays and visual collaboration. Miro currently works on Avocor devices, and the partnership solidifies their intention to jointly develop an optimized user experience for in-person and hybrid collaboration.

"Hybrid work environments are now more common now than ever before. Organizations of all types are redefining ways of working to ensure team collaboration is highly productive and engaging," said Kevin Chung, VP of Business Development and Partnerships at Miro. "A new strategic partnership with Avocor, one of the fastest-growing global interactive display companies, helps bridge the gap between online and physical collaboration while providing a truly delightful and interactive Miro experience on Avocor's devices."

"The way in which human interaction is facilitated through technology is rapidly changing and at the same time expanding," said Dana Corey, SVP and GM at Avocor. "It is vital that organizations focus on designing and implementing modalities of interaction/collaboration that work together to ensure optimal experiences for customers. This is why Avocor and Miro have partnered in the effort to proactively focus on user experiences that enable instinctual interaction through optimized solution design architecture."

Avocor and Miro are committed to enabling a seamless and interactive visual collaboration experience, with plans to invest in future enhancements such as pre-installation of the Miro app and one-click launch of Miro on Avocor devices.

Visit Avocor and Miro to learn more about how these two industry-leading innovators are working together to enhance customer experiences.

About Avocor

Avocor is a global leader in creating collaboration solutions that enable people to come together easily, in-person or remotely, efficiently, and effectively. We create interactive solutions and software platforms that can stimulate creativity, engagement, and teamwork and we are passionate about creating solutions that make a difference. Headquartered in the U.S. with global offices, Avocor is dedicated to delivering collaboration solutions globally through an extensive and experienced partner network.

Learn more at www.avocor.com or follow news and updates from Avocor on social, via, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Miro

Miro is an online, visual collaboration platform designed to unlock creativity and accelerate innovation among teams of all kinds. The platform's infinite canvas enables teams to lead engaging workshops and meetings, design products, brainstorm ideas, and more. Miro, co-headquartered in San Francisco and Amsterdam, serves 30M users worldwide, including 99% of the Fortune 100. Miro was founded by Andrey Khusid and Oleg Shardin in 2011 and currently has more than 1,200 employees in 11 hubs around the world.

To learn more, please visit www.miro.com

