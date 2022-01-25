DASH Unveils Powerful Options Order Management System, DASH OMS

New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DASH Financial Technologies (“DASH”), the leading U.S. options technology and execution provider, today announced the launch of DASH OMS, a newly redesigned order management system (OMS) built specifically for traders with options-centric workflows. Offering industry-leading performance, functionality and ease of use, DASH OMS is DASH’s latest technology solution for the US-listed options industry.

Commenting on the launch, David Cross, Co-Head of Options at DASH, said: “With the explosive growth of options these past few years, we’ve heard from more and more firms looking for us to further expand the suite of highly tailored solutions we offer. The introduction of DASH OMS augments our industry-leading routing, analytics, connectivity and post-trade products to gives clients an important new tool for their options trading workflows. If you’re serious about trading options, this is a system that should be on your desktop.”

Available immediately, key features of DASH OMS include:

Access to all DASH routing and algorithmic execution tools, including the award-winning SENSOR suite, DASH ATS and an integrated volatility trading suite.

Support for all US listed-option products, including single-leg, spreads and crossing orders.

Integration with DASH’s BrokerPoint network, enabling straight through processing capabilities with firms in the expansive BrokerPoint ecosystem. DASH OMS also supports inbound and outbound FIX connectivity to third-party systems.

Access to robust pre- and post-trade tools -- including DASH360’s trade allocations module, 15c3-5 risk controls and various reporting solutions – enabling users to completely manage their execution needs.

Efficient account management for Regulatory Reporting (CAT and OCC's Actionable ID)

Integration with DASH360’s analytics and visualization tools, providing complete transparency into an order’s lifecycle on a pre-trade, real-time and post-trade basis.

An efficient market data consumption model, resulting in superior system responsiveness and processing power.

U.S. listed options volumes have grown tremendously over the past several years. Earlier this month, Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) announced that cleared option contract volume reached nearly 10 billion contracts in 2021. This represented a 32.2% increase versus 2020, which itself was a 52.4% increase over 2019.

DASH Financial Technologies is owned by ION – a global provider of trading, analytics, treasury and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities and treasury management – and is integral to the ION Markets offering.

About DASH Financial Technologies

DASH Financial Technologies is the leading U.S. options technology and execution provider, offering fully customizable routing and order management solutions to financial institutions as well as complete order routing transparency featuring real-time visualization through the award-winning DASH360 platform. For more information, please visit www.DASHfinancial.com.

About ION Group

ION Group provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.

About ION Markets

ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, cleared derivatives, and secured funding. Our award-winning, end-to-end solutions simplify clients’ operations by automating the full trade lifecycle, maximizing access to liquidity, and managing risk while giving real-time access to critical information required for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/markets/.

