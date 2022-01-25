Bayhealth Offers Student Loan Repayment Program for Qualified Positions

Dover, DE, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bayhealth announced a new plan to support healthcare workers who need assistance with repaying student loans. The program will provide qualified applicants up to $30,000 of loan repayment, while also attracting valuable staff and boosting Bayhealth’s current workforce.

“This student loan assistance program is another part of our commitment to strengthening the health of our communities," said Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer Shana Ross. "It helps us address two challenges we’re facing as a society: the national nursing shortage and student loan debt. At Bayhealth we understand these are tough times for students who are just entering the workforce. With our student loan payoff program, they can focus on their new career – not student loan debt.”

For qualified applicants, Bayhealth is offering up to $30,000 for a 3-year commitment to employment at Bayhealth. Qualified positions include nursing (LPNs and RNs), respiratory therapy, patient care technician/phlebotomist, diagnostic imaging technician or clinical medical assistant. For applicable positions, the health system is also offering relocation assistance.

Visit Bayhealth.org/Join to apply online and view open positions.

###

Bayhealth’s mission is to strengthen the health of our community, one life at a time. As central and southern Delaware’s largest healthcare system, Bayhealth is comprised of Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, the freestanding Emergency Department in Smyrna as well as numerous satellite facilities and employed physician practices encompassing a variety of specialties. Bayhealth is a technologically advanced not-for-profit healthcare system with more than 4,000 employees and a medical staff of more than 400 physicians. Bayhealth is an affiliate of Penn Medicine for Heart and Vascular, Cancer and Orthopedics. In Fiscal Year 2020, Bayhealth recorded 96,820 emergency department visits, 18,574 patients admitted to beds, 2,241 births, and provided $68.16 million in unreimbursed care to patients. Visit Bayhealth.org for more information.