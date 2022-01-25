Coinbase Announces New Philanthropic Initiative and Partnership With Hope for Haiti and Emerging Impact

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hope for Haiti is excited to announce that it is now an inaugural grant recipient and nonprofit partner of Coinbase through the cryptocurrency exchange platform's 'Coinbase Giving' philanthropy program.

Coinbase's $150,000 grant will expand the impact and capacity of Hope for Haiti's existing pilot project with Emerging Impact and the Celo Foundation. The pilot, which was announced in October of 2021, uses the Celo cUSD stablecoin and Emerging Impact's Umoja platform to provide cash-based assistance to mothers whose children are enrolled in Hope for Haiti's community nutrition program. The program benefits 300 Haitian families (approximately 1,500 individuals) who are experiencing economic and social hardship caused by prolonged civil unrest, the August 2021 earthquake, and the global spread of COVID-19. Over 30 local merchants also participate in the program, providing services and goods to program participants in exchange for the digital cash aid disbursed throughout the pilot. To read more about the pilot project, click here.

"At Coinbase, our mission is to increase economic freedom around the world, and Coinbase Giving is our way to realize that through philanthropy," said Dominique Baillet, Senior Director of People Strategy and Special Projects for Coinbase. "This initiative with Hope for Haiti and Emerging Impact is particularly exciting because of how it uses blockchain-based technology to promote more efficient and effective giving, hopefully serving as an inspiration for ideas across the cryptoeconomy and philanthropic sectors."

"We are thrilled to welcome Coinbase to this pilot," said Hope for Haiti CEO Skyler Badenoch. "We believe that cryptocurrency and blockchain technology will play an important role in helping alleviate global poverty, and our entire organization considers it a great honor to be working alongside Coinbase, Emerging Impact, and the Celo Foundation to support Haitian families."

"The partnership between Coinbase, Hope for Haiti, and Emerging Impact using the Celo blockchain is ushering in the next era of corporate philanthropy in which private sector participants become active supporters of global change, and aid organizations help facilitate such change with 100% real-time transparency and faster delivery times. For example, we've seen aid delivered in as little as 3-6 minutes in previous pilots," stated Emerging Impact CEO Robby Greenfield. "We are honored to provide the technology to support this amazing initiative."

To download Hope for Haiti's full short- and long-term response to the earthquake, visit www.hopeforhaiti.com.

Press Contact:

Taylor Hebble

Director of Marketing & Communications, Hope for Haiti

taylor@hopeforhaiti.com

(239) 603-6769

Related Images











Image 1: Hope for Haiti Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment