Regency Centers Issues 2021 TCFD Climate Change Risk Report and is Recognized for Corporate Responsibility Leadership

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: REG) announced the release of its 2021 Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report. The report, which supplements and updates the TCFD section in our most current Corporate Responsibility Report, reflects Regency’s continued commitment to corporate responsibility best practices and transparency. A copy of our full TCFD and Corporate Responsibility reports can be found on Regency’s Corporate Responsibility website, at RegencyCenters.com.



In line with the TCFD’s recently updated disclosure recommendations, the report summarizes climate-related risks and opportunities and their potential impacts on the Company’s strategy and business. Regency actively plans and implements actions to assess and mitigate the potential effects of climate change on our business, and intends to continue to build upon and revise the results of its climate change risk analysis, including the introduction of site-specific analysis. We expect that reporting using the TCFD framework will continue to be part of Regency’s ongoing Corporate Responsibility program.

“Our focus on climate risk mitigation is a key part of our continued commitment to best-in-class corporate responsibility practices,” said Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We will continue to do our part to reduce our environmental footprint, while analyzing future risks to, and opportunities in, our portfolio to help guide our capital allocation strategy and overall strategic planning.”

Regency’s other corporate responsibility accomplishments throughout 2021 include:

Achievement of a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Green Star for the 7 th consecutive year and an “A” for public disclosure

Signatory of the Commercial Real Estate Principles by Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance (REBA)

Certification as a Green Lease Leader

Inclusion for a third year on Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies List, ranked top 100

Currently rated with the highest score of “1” in each of ISS’s Governance, Environmental, and Social Quality Score categories

Inclusion in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Achievement of the Healthiest Companies Award from a leading worksite council for the 13 th consecutive year with recognition at the Platinum level for the 7 th consecutive year

Recognized among the "Best Places to Work" by Jax Business Journal

A full list of ratings and recognitions can be found on Regency’s Corporate Responsibility website.

