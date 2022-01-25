Athene Launches Athene® Amplify 2.0, a Next-Generation Registered Index-Linked Annuity

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene USA (“Athene”), a leading provider of retirement savings products, announced the launch of Athene® Amplify 2.0, a registered index-linked annuity (RILA) that offers next-generation accumulation potential with a level of downside protection in volatile markets. The annuity is issued by Athene Annuity and Life Company (“AAIA”), a subsidiary of Athene.



By offering participation rate strategies in addition to the cap rate strategies offered on most RILA products, Amplify 2.0 gives investors the potential for index-linked interest earnings that may even exceed index returns.1

Currently, investors choosing a six-year term and a 10% downside buffer with a 0.95% annual segment fee can earn uncapped returns equal to 140% of any growth in the S&P 500®.2

“Athene® Amplify 2.0 reflects our commitment to satisfy evolving consumer needs as they plan for retirement,” said Grant Kvalheim, CEO and President of Athene USA. “We’re confident it will become the preferred solution for producers seeking to offer clients more participation in market gains as they manage downside risk.”

Amplify 2.0 includes unique features that can help investors achieve their objectives for long-term asset appreciation in accordance with their individual tolerance for risk.

Two buffer options, 10 and 20%, for a level of downside protection

Three term periods to manage market volatility

Five complementary indices plus two unique crediting options, Milestone Lock and Performance Blend, that give clients more control over their money



An additional product option, Athene® Amplify 2.0 NF, offers the same features with competitive rates and no annual segment fee.

RILAs, also called registered index-linked variable annuities, buffered annuities or structured annuities, are frequently described as a cross between fixed indexed annuities and variable annuities.

Like fixed indexed annuities, registered index-linked annuities provide the opportunity for growth based on the performance of a stock market index, but unlike variable annuities are not stock market investments and do not directly participate in any stock or equity investments. RILAs differ from fixed indexed annuities in that investors are eligible for higher growth potential but do assume responsibility for a portion of any index decline.

For more information on Athene® Amplify 2.0, including current indicative rates, please visit athene.com/amplify2.

AAIA has filed a registration statement (including a Prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents AAIA has filed with the SEC for more complete information about AAIA and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, AAIA or Athene Securities, LLC will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling toll-free 1-888-266-8489.

The Athene® Amplify 2.0 prospectus, dated December 20, 2021, may be found here. The supplement to the Amplify 2.0 prospectus, dated January 5, 2022, may be found here. The Amplify 2.0 NF prospectus, dated December 20, 2021, may be found here. The supplement to the Amplify 2.0 NF prospectus, dated January 5, 2022, may be found here.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

1All Segment Credits, including those with a guaranteed rate of interest, are paid by the insurance company and subject to its claims paying ability.

2A 0.95% annual Segment Fee will be deducted from the Amplify 2.0 annuity’s Segment Value daily and may result in the loss of principal. The Segment Fee is set at issue and guaranteed not to change for the life of the contract. This fee does not apply to values in the Fixed Segment Option.

About Athene USA

Athene USA is an Iowa-domiciled corporation that serves as the U.S. holding company for Athene’s annuity operations in the United States. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, Athene USA serves customers in all 50 states, and through its predecessor companies, has been serving American consumers for more than 100 years.

Important Information About this Product

This material contains highlights only. Any discussion of this product must be preceded or accompanied by a Prospectus which provides more detailed product information including all charges or limitations as well as definitions of capitalized terms.

Registered index-linked annuities have a risk of substantial loss of principal and related earnings. They are designed to be a long-term investment product used to help provide income for retirement and are not suitable as a short-term investment.

Registered index-linked annuities are not stock market investments and do not directly participate in any stock or equity investments. Market indices may not include dividends paid on the underlying stocks, and therefore may not reflect the total return of the underlying stocks; neither a market index nor any registered index-linked annuity is comparable to a direct investment in the equity markets.

Registered index-linked annuities can only be marketed and sold by securities licensed financial professionals. Any discussion of this product must be preceded or accompanied by a Prospectus which provides more detailed product information, including all charges or limitations as well as definitions of capitalized terms.

The "S&P 500®" is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates (“SPDJI”) and has been licensed for use by Athene Annuity and Life Company. Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Athene Annuity and Life Company. Athene Annuity and Life Company’s products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500®.

Athene Amplify 2.0 RIA II (01/22) or state variation is issued by Athene Annuity and Life Company, West Des Moines, IA, and distributed by its affiliate Athene Securities, LLC, West Des Moines, IA, member FINRA/SIPC, a registered broker-dealer. Product features, limitations and availability vary; see the Prospectus for details. Product not available in all states.

The purpose of this material is solicitation of insurance. Any sale of an annuity will require contact with a financial professional.

This material is a general description intended for general public use. Athene Annuity and Life Company (61689), headquartered in West Des Moines, IA, and issuing annuities in 49 states (including MA) and D.C., is not undertaking to provide investment advice for any individual or in any individual situation, and therefore nothing in this should be read as investment advice. Please reach out to your insurance professional if you have any questions about Athene products or their features.

The term “financial professional” is not intended to imply engagement in an advisory business with compensation unrelated to sales. Financial professionals will be paid a commission on the sale of an Athene annuity.

ATHENE ANNUITIES ARE PRODUCTS OF THE INSURANCE INDUSTRY AND NOT GUARANTEED BY ANY BANK NOR INSURED BY FDIC OR NCUA/NCUSIF. MAY LOSE VALUE. NO BANK/CREDIT UNION GUARANTEE. NOT A DEPOSIT. NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY. MAY ONLY BE OFFERED BY A LICENSED INSURANCE AGENT.

Media

Marcia Kent

+1 515 342 3918

mkent@athene.com