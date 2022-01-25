SEER’S MV TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES APPROXIMATELY $1.75MM OF BIOGAS SYSTEM CONTRACTS FOR FOUR US RENEWABLE NATURAL GAS PROJECTS

MV Technologies contracts to design and install its H 2 S removal systems for four new biogas/RNG system in the US and has outstanding bids valued at approximately $3.5MM for additional systems worldwide.



BROOMFIELD, CO, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (SEER) (OTCQB: SENR), a provider of environmental, renewable fuels and industrial waste stream management services, has recently received multiple purchase orders totaling more than $1.75MM for the design and installation of its proprietary H 2 S removal systems as part of a growing number of renewable natural gas (“RNG”) projects in the US.

The first contract, for approximately $220,000 is for a dairy processor in Wisconsin. The processor will utilize the biogas generated from their digester to fuel their on-site boiler. The installation of the H2SPlus system will allow the dairy processor to comply with their air permit while protecting their boiler from the harmful effects of H 2 S. MV’s H2SPlus™ System will use SEER’s proprietary bioactive media (BAM™) produced by SEER’s, SEER Environmental Media (SEM) division based in Texas.

An order for a second system, valued at approximately $470,000, was recently received by MV for a dairy farm in the State of Minnesota. This system, the first MV installation in Minnesota, will be installed at a dairy farm that has 2,000 head of dairy cows. The biogas generated from this dairy will be upgraded into RNG and injected into a natural gas pipeline. The RNG will be eventually utilized as compressed natural gas (CNG) for vehicle fuel.

These projects are strategic additions to the numerous agricultural biogas projects already in MV Technologies’ portfolio. “The dairy industry continues to expand its RNG production and MV’s multiple systems currently installed and operating at some of the nation’s largest agricultural biogas projects underscores the efficacy and success of SEER’s biogas treatment technology,” said Tom Jones, President of MV.

While dairy-based RNG projects vary in size, scope and function, most rely on a closed-loop system that continuously recycles products, byproducts and resources on the farm for cost savings and efficiency. “Since all of these new operations across the country must condition the raw biogas, this trend bodes well for MV and its proven H 2 S removal technology and medias,” said Jones.

MV also recently received a ~$300,000 purchase order for its technology to design and supply of equipment from one of the largest producers of 100% recycled containerboard in the USA. This is the second project MV has supplied to this corrugated packaging company. MV worked closely with a large, international waste-water engineering consulting firm to meet the needs of this customer. This system will utilize Axens’ AxTrap™ granular iron oxide media. This is the fifth system that MV has worked jointly with this engineering firm.

Finally, a fourth purchase order, valued at approximately $750,000, has been recently received for MV to supply an H2SPlus System at a WWTP for an East Coast Municipality. In addition to supplying the equipment to remove the H2S, MV will design and fabricate a system to remove harmful siloxanes form the gas stream.

While difficult to predict with certainty due to operational variables, it is estimated the four systems will use more than $350,000 of MV’s BAM or Axtrap™ on an annual basis.

The progress of MV’s two recent Canadian orders is going well with one nearing completion and the other delayed due to Covid related issues and supply chain factors in Canada.

The recent purchase orders and installations bring MV’s total installed nationwide base of operating systems to well over 100 and, once again, confirm the efficacy and efficiency of the Company’s proven technology. “We continue to see growth in MV and are proud to have been selected as the H 2 S removal technology for these projects which reduce our nation’s carbon footprint, create renewable energy and have an overall extremely positive impact on our global environment,” said SEER CEO, John Combs. “With its many effective and successful installations of its MV technology solutions throughout North America, SEER is now well established as a growing ESG portfolio company in a rapidly growing sector. MV now has approximately $3.5MM of current and active system and media supply contracts. This increase in purchase orders and outstanding bid requests early in 2022 highlights both the success of the technology and the robust market,” said Combs.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (SEER) (OTCQB: SENR), identifies, secures, and commercializes patented and proprietary environmental clean technologies in several multibillion dollar sectors (including oil & gas, renewable fuels, and all types of waste management, both solid and gaseous) for the purpose of either destroying/minimizing hazardous waste streams more safely and at lower cost than any competitive alternative, and/or processing the waste for use as a renewable fuel for the benefit of the customers and the environment. SEER has two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: MV Technologies, LLC and SEER Environmental Materials, LLC; and two majority-owned subsidiaries: Paragon Waste Solutions, LLC; and PelleChar, LLC. For more information about the Company visit: www.seer-corp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of various provisions of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, commonly identified by such terms as "believes," "looking ahead," "anticipates," "estimates," and other terms with similar meaning. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements should not be construed as fact. Statements in this press release regarding future performance or fiscal projections, the cost effectiveness, impact and ability of the Company's products to handle the future needs of customers are forward-looking statements. The information contained in such statements is beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict what factors would cause results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. All forward-looking statements in the press release are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

Contact Information:

ir@seer-corp.com