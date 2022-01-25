Kymera Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming January and February Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:



B. Riley Securities Oncology Investor Conference: Fireside Chat with Chief Medical Officer, Jared Gollob, MD on January 28th at 10:30 a.m. ET

Fireside Chat with Chief Medical Officer, Jared Gollob, MD on January 28th at 10:30 a.m. ET Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | Oncology Day: Fireside Chat with Chief Medical Officer, Jared Gollob, MD and Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO on February 10th at 9:30 a.m. ET

Fireside Chat with Chief Medical Officer, Jared Gollob, MD and Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO on February 10th at 9:30 a.m. ET BIO CEO and Investor Conference: The Promise of Protein Degradation in Treating Undruggable Targets: Panel Discussion featuring Vice President of Business Development, Melissa Brody on February 16th at 12:00 p.m. ET

Panel Discussion featuring Vice President of Business Development, Melissa Brody on February 16th at 12:00 p.m. ET BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series: Protein – Degraders and Other Next Gen Technologies: Panel Discussion and Q&A with Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO on February 24th at 9:15 a.m. ET

Presentation webcasts will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.kymeratx.com. Archived webcast replays will be available on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics (Nasdaq: KYMR) is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation, a transformative approach to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera’s Pegasus platform is a powerful drug discovery engine, advancing novel small molecule therapies that harness the body’s innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. With a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways, Kymera is advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics designed to address the most intractable pathways and provide new treatments for patients. Kymera’s initial programs target IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3 within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat patients with a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors. For more information, visit www.kymeratx.com.

Founded in 2016, Kymera is headquartered in Watertown, Mass. Kymera has been named a “Fierce 15” biotechnology company by Fierce Biotech and has been recognized by the Boston Business Journal as one of Boston’s “Best Places to Work.” For more information about our people, science, and pipeline, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.



