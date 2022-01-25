New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Homeland Security Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221922/?utm_source=GNW



The Homeland Security Market 2022-2032: the report aims to provide exhaustive details about the homeland security market. The report will provide vital information to the existing companies as to how to generate more new pockets and generate revenues in less captured markets. For the new entrants in the market report will shed light on market dynamics and factors for market growth along with market restraints.



Demand for Security Solutions to Counter Criminal Activities



There is rising need for security solutions in both the private and public organizations to safeguard their operations as well as prevent criminal and illegal activities. In addition to this, major countries across the globe are investing in security solutions to combat terrorism in a different way. The measures taken by countries to counter criminal activities includes taking down of websites that uses hate call or speech for discrimination or violence, monitoring of airspace around the clock, monitoring of people who may pose a terrorist threat, measures to combat terrorist financing. Such measures taken by the countries to counter criminal activities significantly boosts growth of the homeland security market.



High Costs and Budgets Needed for Homeland Security Systems



In the United States, the 2021 Budget requested about $49.7 billion for the Department of Homeland Security, excluding $2.4 billion for the U.S. Secret Service. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is third largest agency in the federal government in terms of personnel in the United States. Additionally, expenditures in effective and contemporary border control are required. This involves investments in cutting-edge border security technology and equipment, as well as the upgrading of land border crossing points. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, United States Customs and Border Protection, Federal Emergency Management Agency, United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Transportation Security Administration, United States Coast Guard (during times of peace), and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are among the agencies that fall under homeland security. The management of security services of this broad range of agencies needs huge spending. This factor may slightly hamper growth of the market due to limited security budgets of countries.



Global Homeland Security Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by End Use

• Border Security

• Aviation

• Critical Infrastructure Security

• Cyber Security

• CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear)

• Others



Global Homeland Security Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Installation

• New Procurement

• Upgradation



Global Homeland Security Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Technology

• Facial Recognition Camera

• Thermal Imaging Technology

• Ai-based Solutions

• C2 Systems Solutions

• Border Security Solutions

• Other



Global Homeland Security Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Solutions

• Systems

• Services



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 6 regional and 28 leading national markets:



North America Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• U.S. Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Canada Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Mexico Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



Europe Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• United Kingdom Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• France Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Germany Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Italy Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Spain Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Russia Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Poland Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Europe Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



Asia Pacific Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• China Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• India Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Australia Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• South Korea Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Japan Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Indonesia Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Singapore Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Malaysia Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Thailand Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Pakistan Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



Middle East Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• Israel Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Saudi Arabia Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Kuwait Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• UAE Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Middle East Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



Latin America Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• Brazil Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Argentina Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Latin America Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



Africa Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• South Africa Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Nigeria Homeland Security Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of MEA Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



Leading companies in the global market for Homeland Security

• AXIS Communications

• BAE Systems

• Boeing

• Booz Allen Hamilton Inc

• Bosch Security Systems

• CACI International

• ECA Group

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• FLIR Systems

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Hewlett-Packard

• Honeywell International

• IBM

• L3Harris Technologies Inc

• Leidos

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Motorola Solutions

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Rapiscan Systems

• Raytheon Company

• SAIC

• Siemens

• Smiths Detection Group

• Thales Group

• UNISYS



