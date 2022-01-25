Perella Weinberg Partners Announces New Partners

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (Nasdaq: PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, today announced the promotion of four Managing Directors to Partners of the Firm, effective January 1, 2022:



Jérôme Brassart – London

Nikhil Menon – New York

Mauro Rossi – New York

Lisa Saski – New York

“We are thrilled to announce the promotions of Jérôme, Nikhil, Mauro and Lisa to Partner, reflecting the excellence and integrity of their work, valuable contributions to strategically important areas of our business and unwavering commitment to our firm, our mission and our clients,” said Peter Weinberg, Chief Executive Officer of PWP. “It is particularly rewarding to promote our colleagues from within who exemplify PWP’s mission and culture of collaboration and intensity, and we look forward to their continued contributions to the Firm.”

Biographies

Jérôme Brassart

Mr. Brassart advises clients in the infrastructure space, including the utility, renewables, grid and broader energy technology industries.

Mr. Brassart has more than 15 years of investment banking experience. Prior to joining PWP, Mr. Brassart was at Credit Suisse, where he served as a Managing Director in the Energy, Transport & Infrastructure team. He was previously at Rothschild in London in the Power & Utilities team. Mr. Brassart began his career at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein.

Mr. Brassart earned master’s degrees from the Lille Catholic University Law School, EDHEC Business School and London School of Economics.

Nikhil Menon

Mr. Menon has led the development of PWP’s growth capital and SPAC business, in addition to advising clients on M&A transactions and capital raises across industries.

Mr. Menon has more than 18 years of investment banking experience. Prior to joining PWP, Mr. Menon was at Bear Stearns, where he assisted companies on a wide range of financial and strategic matters.

Mr. Menon earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, summa cum laude, from Bucknell University.

Mauro Rossi

Mr. Rossi advises clients in the financial services sector, with a focus on the property & casualty and life insurance sectors globally.

Mr. Rossi has more than 15 years of investment banking experience assisting companies on a wide range of financial and strategic matters. Prior to joining PWP, Mr. Rossi was at Morgan Stanley, where he served as an Executive Director responsible for mergers and acquisitions, strategic advisory, corporate restructuring and capital raising transactions for clients in the insurance industry. Prior to that, Mr. Rossi worked at Lehman Brothers and, subsequently, Barclays Capital in the Financial Institutions Group.

Mr. Rossi earned a Master of Business Administration from New York University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Michigan.

Lisa Saski

Ms. Saski, Global Chief Operating Officer, is responsible for aligning PWP’s business operations to its strategic priorities and driving change to achieve commercial growth and efficiencies.

Ms. Saski has more than 20 years of experience in the investment banking industry. Prior to joining PWP, Ms. Saski worked in Business Strategy & Planning for Lazard’s U.S. Financial Advisory team. Prior to that, she was an Executive Director and Operations Officer at Morgan Stanley. Previously, Ms. Saski was a banker providing strategic and financial advice to clients in the financial services sector.

Ms. Saski received a Master of Business Administration from the Simon Business School at the University of Rochester and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

About PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds and private equity investors. The firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 600 employees, PWP currently maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Paris, Munich, and San Francisco. The financial information of PWP herein refers to the business operations of PWP Holdings LP and Subsidiaries. For more information on Perella Weinberg Partners, please visit: http://www.pwpartners.com.

Contacts

For Perella Weinberg Partners Investor Relations: investors@pwpartners.com

For Perella Weinberg Partners Media: media@pwpartners.com