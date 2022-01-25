Trinity Biotech Announces That Its Shareholders Have Approved All of the Four Resolutions That Were the Subject of the EGM Held on January 25, 2022

DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Biotech plc (Nasdaq: TRIB), a leading developer and manufacturer of diagnostic products for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory markets, today announced the results of an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).



EGM Results

As previously announced, the Company has entered into refinancing transactions (the “Refinancing”) with respect to substantially all of the outstanding $99.9 million of exchangeable senior notes issued by our subsidiary, Trinity Biotech Investment Limited, and guaranteed by the Company. The Refinancing is conditional on, among other things, the approval by the Company’s shareholders of the new term loan, an increase in the authorized share capital of the Company, authority for the board to issue ordinary shares of the Company without limitation under Irish law, and the issuance of warrants to the lender in the Refinancing, with such approvals being more fully set out in the four shareholder resolutions included in Notice of EGM issued on 23 December, 2021.

At the EGM, the Company’s shareholders approved all of the four resolutions put to the meeting, with each resolution being approved by at least 97% of votes cast.



