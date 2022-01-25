New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aviation Analytics Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221919/?utm_source=GNW



Global Aviation Analytics Market– our new study reveals trends, contracts, and predicted investments



Aviation analytics helps reduce operational costs



Businesses in the aviation sector are faced with challenges such as reducing operational costs while increasing efficiencies and profits, increasing customer satisfaction, the safety of maintenance operations, preventing delays, and reducing risks of aircraft on the ground (AOGs). The integration of technologies such as AI, machine learning, IoT, and big data is expected to boost the demand for analytical services to help in the making precise decisions. The tourism industry is slowly recovering from the economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The major players of the aviation industry are expected to turn towards analytics solutions to use the large amount of data generated by them to make profitable decisions.



Aviation Analytics: By Component

• Solutions

• Services



Aviation Analytics: By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud



Aviation Analytics: By Function

• Finance

• Operations

• Maintenance & Repair

• Sales & Marketing

• Supply Chain

• Others



Aviation Analytics: By Application

• Flight Risk Management

• Fuel Management

• Route Management

• Fleet Management

• Inventory Management

• Wealth Management

• Performance Monitoring

• Energy Management

• Others



Aviation Analytics: By End-use

• MRO Providers

• Airlines

• OEMs

• Airports



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 19 leading national markets:

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Russia

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Aviation Analytics market, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Beep Analytics ApS

• Capgemini SE

• General Electric Company

• GrayMatter Software Services Pvt. Ltd.

• Hexaware Technologies Limited

• IBM Corporation

• IFS (Industrial and Financial Systems) AB

• Mu Sigma

• Oracle Corporation

• Ramco Systems

• RELX Group plc

• SAP SE

• SAS Institute Inc.

• Swiss AviationSoftware Ltd. (Swiss-AS)

• WinAir



Overall world revenue for Aviation Analytics market will surpass US$3,264.1 million in 2021, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



