Denny’s Corporation Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results and Conference Call on February 15, 2022

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, will announce financial and operating results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 29, 2021 on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 after the markets close. Senior management will hold a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and answer questions.



Interested parties are invited to listen to a live broadcast of the conference call accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Denny’s website at investor.dennys.com.

For any questions, please contact Denny’s Investor Relations Department at 877-784-7167.

About Denny’s