16-Year-Old Creates the IT GIRL GUIDE Instead of Going Back to School

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sixteen-year-old Sky Haarsma did not want to return to her high school in Southern California when it opened back up during the pandemic. Instead, she enrolled in an online school and started her own fashion site: theitgirlguide.com which she affectionately calls TIGG for short.

"I was always annoyed when I opened a fashion blog. Instead of getting the scoop on Devon Lee Carlson or the new SSENSE sale, it was some old person I never heard about or some crazy designer that only makes clothes for the elite," says Sky. "So, I made my own."

The key component to her site is her LOOKBOOKS. Here, Sky shows other teens how to get dressed in the morning with the latest clothes and accessories she discovers, often worn by her idols Bella Hadid, Gisele Bundchen, and more.

Sky keeps one eye on price and two eyes on attitude. Besides her look books, Sky also shares her favorite haunts like where to find the best bagel in New York City. (She says it's Timothee Chalamet.) And drops the occasional recipe like how to improve the classic hot chocolate (Sky swaps the chocolate for coffee). She even has her first product on her site - the TIGG Tote.

Sky wants her site to expand beyond just clothes.

"TIGG is all about teaching you how to be that it-girl you see online so you can live your hottest life. Because an it-girl isn't just a rich nepotism kid anymore. It-girls are fun and pretty, but down to earth and still the center of attention."

Sky is serious about fashion and serious about TIGG. She even trademarked the name with the help of her father. Sky hopes to attend NYU when she graduates high school in a couple of years.

For more information contact:

Sky Haarsma

info@theitgirlguide.com | 323-620-2327 | theitgirlguide.com

