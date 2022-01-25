Jones Soda Signs Sponsorship Deal with UFC Champion Julianna Peña

SEATTLE, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co. (OTCQB: JSDA) (“Jones Soda” or the “Company”), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-designed label artwork, today announced it has secured a sponsorship agreement with Julianna Peña, the mixed martial artist who won the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship last month and was recently named MMA Junkie’s Female Fighter of the Year.



Following the Company’s tradition of supporting extreme sports, Jones Soda took notice of Peña’s rising career as she trained in advance of her stunning upset to dethrone the defending Bantamweight champion on December 11, 2021. Hailing from Spokane, WA, the “Venezuelan Vixen” is a northwestern hometown hero with a feisty attitude who strongly complements Jones Soda’s bold brand personality.

“We have strategically turned up our marketing efforts over the past 18 months, and those initiatives have played a pivotal role in rebooting our growth,” said Mark Murray, Jones Soda president and CEO. “Partnering with Julianna Peña is not only an extension of those efforts, but also a whole new way to raise our brand profile. Julianna is highly visible, she has a passionate fan base, and she is as authentic in her space as we are in ours. I can’t think of a better person to represent the brand.”

The sponsorship was finalized earlier this month, prior to Peña’s January 13, 2022 appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show and upcoming January 26, 2022 segment on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Peña will wear the Jones logo on her fight apparel, as well as promote Jones by wearing the Company’s t-shirts and other branded merchandise in media appearances and through brand references on her social media platforms. The team is also exploring possible collaborations on future soda flavors.

“This partnership is a perfect match for me,” Peña said. “Jones is a fun brand with bold flavors and a strong personality. We’re going to have a great time working together.”

About Jones Soda Co.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co.® (OTCQB: JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is made with pure cane sugar and other high-quality ingredients, and is known for packaging that incorporates ever-changing photos sent in from its consumers. Jones’ diverse product line offers something for everyone – pure cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and Lemoncocco non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com.

About Julianna Peña

Julianna Peña, "The Venezuelan Vixen" and UFC's current Women's Bantamweight Champion, has quickly become a force to be reckoned with in and out of the Octagon. Shortly after discovering her passion for Mixed Martial Arts in 2009, Julianna decided to pursue the sport professionally. Over the last 13 years, Peña's career highlights include victories against Shayna Baszler, Sara Moras, Sara McMann, Milana Dudieva and Cat Zingano to name a few. Most recently, at UFC 269 in December 2021, Peña delivered one of the biggest upsets in sports history, earning her the title of UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion, when she battled the defending champion, Amanda Nunes. In 2013, Peña took on Jessica Rakoczy at The Ultimate Fighter 18 Finale and won, making history by becoming the first woman to win The Ultimate Fighter Tournament. While continuing to push herself to new professional heights, Peña is also a proud mother who strives to set a positive and empowering example for her daughter. A Washington native, Peña and her daughter currently split their time between her hometown of Spokane and Chicago.

