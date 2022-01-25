Yield10 Bioscience Hires Darren Greenfield as Senior Director of Seed Operations

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq:YTEN), an agricultural bioscience company, today announced the hiring of Darren Greenfield to serve as the Company’s Senior Director of Seed Operations. In this newly created position, Mr. Greenfield will be responsible for Camelina seed scale up and commercial contract production. He brings over 25 years of experience with major agriculture companies managing the development and commercial production of proprietary canola plant varieties. He also brings experience with identity preserved supply chains for specialty products based on his work at Dow Agrosciences with high oleic canola oil. He joins Yield10 from BASF Canada, Inc.

“We are delighted to welcome Darren to our team and will rely on his significant experience and successful track record leading seed operations and establishing production contracts with growers in our commercial launch geography,” said Oliver Peoples, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Yield10. “We look forward to his contributions as we scale up our current lead Camelina varieties and progress improved varieties including herbicide tolerant lines in our development and commercialization pipeline. Our primary goal is to establish the Camelina seed supply chain and address the growing global demand for biofuel feedstock oils and protein meal. We expect that the development and commercialization of these seed products will be followed by the launch of our EPA/DHA omega-3 nutritional oil and PHA bioplastics Camelina plant varieties as our proprietary traits are brought online.”

“The team at Yield10 has done impressive work to date in establishing a differentiated Camelina seed trait and product pipeline as well as in developing spring and winter lines of Elite Camelina with good seed yield and oil content as a basis for transitioning to early commercial development,” said Mr. Greenfield. “I look forward to introducing growers to Camelina and successfully driving adoption of the crop in the U.S. and Canada.”

Mr. Greenfield has extensive experience contracting and working with growers in Canada, the U.S. and South America as well as building supply chain and inventory operations. From January to December 2021, he was senior certified canola production agronomist at BASF Canada Inc. From 2018 to 2020, he was seed production manager and a member of the senior executive team at Cibus Canada, ULC where he managed grower contracting, seed production, packaging and shipping for canola operations. From 2010 to 2018, Mr. Greenfield held various positions at Dow Agrosciences Canada, Inc where he was most recently canola operations leader for Nexera™, a canola trait, where he directed all aspects of canola seed operations. He was also a member of the Canola and Business Leadership teams during his tenure at Dow Agrosciences. Mr. Greenfield is a Professional Agrologist and a Certified Crop Advisor.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company that is using its differentiated trait gene discovery platform, the “Trait Factory”, to develop improved Camelina varieties for the production of proprietary seed products, and to discover high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries. Our goals are to efficiently establish a high value seed products business based on developing superior varieties of Camelina to produce feedstock oils, nutritional oils, and PHA bioplastics, and to license our yield traits to major seed companies for commercialization in major row crops, including corn, soybean and canola. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has an Oilseeds Center of Excellence in Saskatoon, Canada.

For more information about the company, please visit www.yield10bio.com, or follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical, including, without limitation, expectations related to seed scale up, establishment of a Camelina seed supply chain, launch of a Camelina seed operation and business, product development and future licensing arrangements, as well as the overall progress of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including the risks and uncertainties detailed in Yield10 Bioscience's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Yield10 assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the matters described herein.

