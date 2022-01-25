Xcelerate Files Supplemental Information For Removal of Shell Status

Mauldin, SC, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcelerate, Inc. (OTC Pink: XCRT) today announced that it has filed a Supplemental Report with OTC Markets to remove the “shell’ status symbol from the OTC Markets webpage.

“As a result of the Company’s recent Form 1-A filing with the SEC we believe that Xcelerate is no longer classified as a shell company under SEC rules” said Michael O’Shea, Xcelerate’s CEO. “Accordingly, we have filed a Supplemental Report with OTC Markets requesting that this designation be removed. The removal of this designation will take us one step closer to our previously announced plan to complete an uplisting to the OTCQB, with the ultimate goal of uplisting to a national exchange” O’Shea said.

For more information, please visit www.xcelerate.global

Contact:

mike@xcelerate.global

854-900-2020

