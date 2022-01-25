YouHodler Adds 10 New Coins for Staking, Trading, and Crypto Loans

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YouHodler, a fintech platform that helps people access the benefits of the crypto economy, has announced their support for 10 new tokens, including Avalanche (AVAX), 1inch Network (1INCH), PancakeSwap (CAKE), Cosmos (ATOM), BitTorrent (BTT), Filecoin (FIL), NEAR Protocol (NEAR), Elrond (EGLD). In addition to that, YouHodler will become the first service ever to pay up to 5.5% of interest on Zilliqa (ZIL) and FTX Token (FTT).



YouHodler provides a variety of ways to profit from digital assets, particularly with crypto savings accounts. Once the funds are deposited into the user's crypto savings account, the first weekly payment period begins and at the end of each week, the earned amount is deposited directly into the user's account. YouHodler provides estimated earnings for different time periods up to 12 months, thereby making it simple to calculate potential income and plan ahead.

All added tokens are trusted by the users and are present in Coinmarketcap Top 100. YouHodler already pays interest on BTC, PAXG, USDC, TUSD, USDT, HUSD, PAX, BNB, HT, XRP, XLM, and ETH deposits. All crypto funds on YouHodler are secured with industry-best practices and custody solutions developed by Ledger Vault and Fireblocks.

According to Ilya Volkov, the CEO and co-founder of YouHodler, "DeFi allows consumers to earn interest on their capital through farming and staking but the process is challenging and not that much user-friendly. And with staking you need to lock 2 times more funds than you might want to, since you need both the token and USDT." "We're seeing a lot of demand for these specific projects, they have growing communities and as a CeDeFi platform we want to remove the burden from our users and allow them to benefit from this economy."

YouHodler's solutions open up connections between crypto and the real world, allowing people to use their crypto assets without spending them. With YouHodler, users can buy and sell crypto at any time, use it for purchases or put it in a reward account generating 12% yields. In addition, they can exchange crypto, fiat, and stablecoins and get instant cash and crypto loans with their crypto assets acting as collateral. Unlocking the value of crypto assets, the team shares a mission of helping people stop passive holding and start using crypto assets right now.

About YouHodler

YouHodler is a fintech platform that helps people access the benefits of the crypto economy. It allows users to get instant cash and cryptocurrency loans, exchange crypto, fiat and stablecoins quickly and easily, and earn up to 12% APR + compounding interest by depositing crypto in their reward account. The platform has the highest loan to value ratio (90%) with minimum loan amounts starting at just $100 and accepts the top 30 coins as collateral with instant credit card and bank withdrawals included. YouHodler supports BTC, BCH, BNB, ETH, LTC, XLM, XRP, DASH, HT, DOGE and other popular cryptocurrencies and tokens. Users' funds are protected with Ledger's industry-leading and independently-certified security technology as well as their insurance program. The company is an EU and Swiss-based brand.

Social LInks:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/youhodler

Telegram: https://t.me/youhodler_official

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YouHodler/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/youhodler

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/youhodler/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-Kxvqm8Q-l_WGxQL0VpEEQ

Media Contact

Brand: YouHodler

Email: welcome@youhodler.com

Website: https://www.youhodler.com

SOURCE: YouHodler