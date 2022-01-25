EbixCash Travel Signs Strategic Sales Agreement With Leading Malaysian and Saudi Arabian Travel Companies to Distribute EbixCash’s Via.Com Travel Products in These Countries

NOIDA, India and JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EbixCash Private Limited, a subsidiary of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries today announced that the EbixCash Travel Division has signed strategic sales agreements with two reputed travel wholesalers, namely Malaysia based Universal Travel and Holidays (Universal) and Saudi Arabia based Arjaa Travel & Tourism (Arjaa) to distribute its Via.com travel products in these countries.



Under the terms of the agreement with Universal, EbixCash’s online travel portal Via.com, has appointed Universal as its Wholesale General Sales Agent in Malaysia to distribute its airline inventory to other agents in Malaysia, using the Via.com travel booking platform. The appointment makes it easier for Malaysian travel agents intending to purchase air tickets to buy directly now from Via.com as transactions will no longer have to go outside Malaysia to agents in China and other parts of Asia, which has been the usually the case in Malaysia. All these agents will now be able to purchase airline inventory directly from Universal Holidays and pay in local Malaysian currency, without incurring international transaction charges.

Under the terms of the other agreement in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with Arjaa, EbixCash’s online travel portal Via.com, has appointed Arjaa as its Wholesale General Sales Agent (GSA) in Saudi Arabia to distribute its Flights, Hotels and Holidays inventory available on via.com to huge network of B2B agents of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, using the Via.com travel booking platform.

Headquartered in Al-Khobar, with offices in Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah, Arjaa Travel & Tourism, has gained regional recognition as a reputable travel agent specializing in corporate and retail travel business in the Saudi market over a span of 30+ years. Arjaa, a part of the famed Almajdouie group in Saudi Arabia, has been a successful GSA for Go First Airlines (India based Low Cost Carrier), Salam Air (Oman based LCC) and Jazeera Airways (Kuwait based LCC) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Syed Altamash, General Manager for Arjaa said, “After being in the travel business for more than two decades, we sensed a great opportunity in the B2B market and thus are eagerly looking forward to our partnership with Ebixcash ( Via.com ) encompassing Holidays, Business, Leisure and Group tours. Arjaa is planning to use all its expertise across the Kingdom to market products of Via.com and turn it into a great success during the times to come.”

“We are excited with the opportunities that this partnership provides us in Malaysia, with Via.com providing us a B2B online travel booking platform solution that offers inventory for both low-cost carriers and full-fledged airlines on a single platform, on a pay-per-transaction basis,” Universal Holidays Founder and CEO, Zahira Tahir, said. “We are in the midst of hiring a dedicated sales team and plan to go on roadshows and product presentations for agents based in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Johor, Kota Kinabalu and Kucing after the Chinese New Year.”

Naveen Kundu, Managing Director, EbixCash Travel & Holidays said, “Our vision is to be the largest and fastest growing B2B travel platform in Asia. We are thus pleased to on-board two of the strongest travel partners in Malaysia & the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and expand our footprints in Asia beyond India, Indonesia, Phillipines, Singapore and Dubai. We believe that travel and tourism business is on its way back now and these partnerships will add to the expected organic growth in our travel business, in coming days.”

About EbixCash

EbixCash is a leader in domestic and international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid and gift cards, utility payments and software solutions for lending, wealth management, bus exchanges and insurance in India and other markets. EbixCash’s "Phygital” strategy combines over 320,000 physical distribution outlets in India and ASEAN countries with an Omni-channel online digital platform. EbixCash ’s Forex operations have a leadership position in India with operations in 20 international airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, conducting over $4.8 billion in gross transaction value per year (pre-COVID-19). EbixCash’s inward remittance business is the clear market leader in India, processing approximately $5 billion in gross annual remittance volume (pre-COVID-19). Through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, EbixCash is also one of Southeast Asia’s leading travel exchanges with over 200,000 agents, 25 branches and over 9,800 corporate clients, processing an estimated $2.5 billion in gross merchandise value per year (pre-COVID-19). For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.ebixcash.com.

About Ebix, Inc.

With 150+ offices across 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, Ebix develops and deploys a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also, providing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") enterprise solutions in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administration and risk compliance services, around the world.

The Company’s EbixCash Financial exchange subsidiary is a leader in domestic and international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid/gift cards, utility payments, software solutions for lending, wealth management, bus exchanges and insurance in India and other markets. Ebix and its subsidiaries employ thousands of domain-specific technology professionals to provide products, support and consultancy to thousands of customers on six continents. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.ebix.com .

