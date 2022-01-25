BSH Home Appliances Corporation Receives Top Employer United States of America 2022 Certification for Seventh Consecutive Year

BSH Home Appliances Corporation has received this annual certification each year since 2016, consistently upholding an environment of growth and success for its employees across the U.S.

BSH Home Appliances Corporation in exclusive group of companies that meet the Top Employers Institute’s strict criteria for exceptional employee offerings

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BSH Home Appliances Corporation has again been recognized by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer 2022 in the United States of America. BSH has now received this award for seven consecutive years, which emphasizes the company’s commitment to employees through developing talent, creating a collaborative environment, and inspiring colleagues through all levels of its organization.

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-Being and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and more.

“Earning the exclusive Top Employers United States of America certification for seven straight years is a great honor for BSH Home Appliances Corporation. We know the success of our company is dependent upon our team, and we are committed to our employees, their experience, and their growth within our organization,” said Marlies van der Horst, Head of Human Resources, BSH Home Appliances Corporation, Region North America.

According to Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink: “Reflecting on the demanding year that has, like the year before it, impacted organizations across the world, BSH Home Appliances Corporation has continued to show that it prioritizes maintaining excellent people practices in the workplace. They continue to meet the challenges of the changing world of work while working tirelessly to make a positive impact on the lives of their workforce. We are pleased to celebrate and applaud the organizations that have been certified as Top Employers in their respective countries this year.”

To learn more about the Top Employers Institute and the Top Employers Certification, visit: www.top-employers.com. To learn more about BSH Home Appliances, please visit: https://www.bsh-group.com/us/.

About BSH Home Appliances Corporation

BSH Home Appliances Corporation produces and markets small and major home appliances that are known across North America for their high-quality and superior innovation. BSH sells its Gaggenau, Thermador and Bosch branded products throughout North America, through distributors, independent appliance dealers, national and regional retailers, builders and large buying groups. BSH Home Appliances Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of BSH Home Appliances Group, headquartered in Munich, Germany, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. Manufacturing facilities are located in New Bern, North Carolina, and LaFollette, Tennessee. BSH Technology and Development Centers are located in Oak Ridge and Caryville, Tennessee and New Bern, North Carolina. https://www.bsh-group.com/us/

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Program, participating companies can be validated, certified and recognized as an employer of choice. Established over 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified over 1857 organizations in 123 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 8 million employees globally.

Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work. www.top-employers.com

Contact:

Debbie Ehrman

Finn Partners

310-882-4016

deborah@finnpartners.com