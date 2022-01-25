Stemmed Mirrors From Edmund Optics® Reduce Surface Stress and Deformation

BARRINGTON, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmund Optics®, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of optical components, has expanded its extensive inventory by adding several new stemmed mirrors in a variety of coating options for a wide range of wavebands. This product expansion provides optical integrators an increased range of options for the unique demands of their applications, enabling rapid prototyping and product development.

Stemmed mirrors feature a unique geometry that prevents the stress introduced from mounting any optic from deforming the reflective surface, which would cause wavefront errors and performance degradation. Because all contact between the mirror and kinematic mount occurs at a stem protruding from the back of the mirror rather than the mirror edge, stress applied to the optical surface of the mirror is nearly eliminated, providing improved surface flatness and performance compared to conventionally-mounted first surface mirrors. Stemmed Mirrors were shown to maintain surface flatness better than conventional mirrors by a factor of two.

The TECHSPEC® Metallic Coated Stemmed Mirrors are available in Enhanced Aluminum, Protected Gold, and Protected Silver coating options for beam-steering and reflection applications in the visible and infrared spectra. TECHSPEC® Broadband Dielectric Stemmed Mirrors feature improved reflectivity and increase system performance by minimizing energy loss and scatter. The TECHSPEC® Stemmed Laser Mirrors are ideal for solid-state and fiber lasers such as Yb:doped and Nd:YAG lasers with coating options at 355nm, 532nm, and 1064nm design wavelengths.

About Edmund Optics:

Edmund Optics® is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. The company designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. Operating in more than a dozen major facilities around the globe, Edmund Optics employs just over 1,100 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

