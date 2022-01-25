Synergy Life Science Welcomes New Partner Tim Harrington

BUFORD, Ga., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy Life Science (“Synergy” or “the Company”) is thrilled to announce Tim Harrington of Home Shopping Network (HSN) Direct fame as a new partner.



Synergy leads in the research and development of cannabis-derived actives and functional ingredients and provides complementary products and services to support their clients’ initiatives. Mr. Harrington’s business acumen and prominence across the consumer product sector will enable Synergy to provide comprehensive solutions to customers searching for differentiation in the cannabis ingredients space. Tim Harrington has supervised product development, streamlined impactful direct response television (DRTV) campaigns, guided strategic media management alongside industry-leading companies, and amplified unique marketing tactics to connect brands to large-scale audiences and improve return on investment (ROI).

“I’m approached constantly by cannabis startups seeking to ‘disrupt the space’ but Synergy is a business that will truly innovate and shape the future of the cannabis market,” said Tim Harrington about partnering with Synergy Life Science.

Synergy’s flagship ingredient, the patent-pending CannaSorb CB Active, is a multifunctional, non-regulated, hemp-based cannabinoid extract with greatly enhanced physiological activity that achieves the true water-solubility not found in typical cannabis ingredients. This product goes well beyond traditional nanotechnology to deliver safe, effective results and unprecedented functionality. CannaSorb CB-Active dilutes quickly, easily, and transparently in water, providing an ideal platform for a wide range of advanced consumer products.

“We are thrilled to forge ahead with our new partner, Tim Harrington,” said Synergy Life Science CEO Chris Gerlach. “Synergy is brimming with effective ingredient solutions to benefit consumers. We are excited to add Tim to our leadership team. He brings captivating ideas and brand-building experience to the table that will spin the cannabis industry on its head.”

Synergy is delighted to be working with Mr. Harrington to enhance the Company’s strategic vision and development. The Company is busy positioning itself for 2022 by advancing cannabinoid research and developing unique compounds to bolster its commercial value as a leader in ingredient and product innovation.

About Synergy Life Science: Synergy Life Science is dedicated to creating meaningful, sustainable value for our clients. We rely on cogent research and development to commercialize state-of-the-art ingredients and derivatives in order to deliver the supporting services needed to help our clients meet their goals. Synergy’s expertise and offerings encompass patented technologies, licensing opportunities, formulation services, research, development, and much more.

For more information, please contact Aaron Hudson at (615) 566-9226 or online at AHudson@SmartSynergy.com .