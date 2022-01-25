Sparkrock 365 Team is Certified by Great Place to Work for 7th Year in a Row

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This prestigious recognition is based entirely on the opinions, comments, and suggestions by current employees captured in the Great Place to Work 60 question survey about their experience working at Sparkrock (Trust Index). At Sparkrock, they're pleased that 98% of employees agreed that "My manager genuinely seeks and responds to suggestions and ideas", five points higher than the average company surveyed.

"We continually invest in our people - it's codified into one of Sparkrock's 7 'Key Strategic Objectives' in our 3 year Strategic Plan - and our human resource program called 'Grow With Sparkrock', which provides our employees with the benefits that matter, the appreciation that counts, and the employee experience that we believe they deserve. We believe that our investment in this program directly aligns to the success of both of our employees and our clients," stated Bethany Francis, VP People & Culture at Sparkrock.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ is something that we take seriously to ensure that we are meeting our goals, ensuring our employee experience is very positive," said Colin Dickinson, CEO at Sparkrock. "It's gratifying to again receive this recognition, particularly during this difficult year, as we took great efforts in ensuring that our employees were safe first and then ready to work from home due to the pandemic. This certification validates the decisions we've made for our employees and kept them feeling safe, valued, and positive about our company direction, and our company culture through a very challenging time." According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion. "We will continue to invest in GPTW certification in the future as it is excellent third-party validation for us that we are creating a positive company culture. It is a journey that we willing embrace, to keep raising our standards to ensure that we will be certified a Great Place to work again next year - Seven was Heaven, but Eight will be Great!" states Bethany Francis.

About Sparkrock

Sparkrock 365 is an application of Microsoft Business Central with a service organization that has been dedicated to serving Nonprofits in Canada and the US since 2003. At Sparkrock, we enable Nonprofits, Human Service, and K-12 organizations to have predictive control of their oversight, funding and operations.

Beyond real-time insights, Sparkrock 365 allows you to utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to ensure that you can optimize your finances and your people. Our enterprise resource planning (ERP) software will help you create meaningful and impactful operations so managers and frontline workers can make the decisions they need, quickly and efficiently. Learn more at www.sparkrock.com

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Media Contact:

Michelene Maguire

Maguire Marketing Group

647.622.7504

mich@maguiremarketinggroup.com

