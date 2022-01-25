Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America 2022 Conclude with Successful Collaboration of Solar and Energy Storage Industry Leaders

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the industry’s flagship solar + storage event, concluded its first combined conference and expo in Long Beach, California. Despite pandemic pressures, the event delivered a safe, collaborative, and productive experience to more than 275 exhibitors and 4,500 attendees.



“We’re thrilled to have hosted a successful in-person event for the solar and energy storage industry,” said Wes Doane, Event Director, Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. “Thanks to the cooperation of all ISNA/ESNA 2022 participants, we were able to follow COVID-19 guidelines while creating opportunities for solar and storage professionals from around the world to collaborate. The joint effort of both communities to advance the clean energy transition proves we are all stronger together.”

This year's event welcomed attendees representing hundreds of organizations, all 50 U.S. states, and 81 countries for three days of learning, networking, and business. Participants gained key insights from expert speakers during keynote addresses focused on grid resilience, utility leadership, and the renewable energy transition, as well as conference sessions that examined critical distributed and utility-scale solar and storage topics. In the shared expo hall, market-leading companies offered installers, integrators, and utilities the chance to experience the industry’s latest products, solutions, and services.

#isnaesna22 also showcased the industry’s top talent during the second annual Solar Games competition. The games tasked installer teams with building on- and off-grid residential solar and storage systems live in the expo hall using material from sponsors such as PV Pallet. The bracket-style tournament featured multiple competitive rounds where seven teams from across the U.S. went head-to-head installing solar modules, racking, inverters, and battery storage. Defending their championship title from the first annual Solar Games, Sol-Up of Las Vegas, NV was named the 2022 Solar Games Champion—taking home a $10,000 cash prize. Second place went to Solar Works Energy of Albuquerque, NM and third place to Aloha Solar Power of Encinitas, CA. Companies interested in participating in the 2023 Solar Games are encouraged to complete the form available here .

ISNA/ESNA thanks conference content partner Strategen , as well as its association and media partners , for contributing to the success of this year’s event.

The next Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America conference and trade show will take place February 14-16, 2023, in Long Beach, California. Interested in participating? Sign up to receive attendee updates or get exhibiting information here.

